Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after 22-year career: ‘Tennis gave me a purpose when I was lost’ | Tennis News

Rohan Bopanna has announced his retirement from professional tennis after a remarkable 22-year career. His final match was at the Paris Masters 1000, where he played doubles with Alexander Bublik. Earlier this year, Bopanna made history by becoming the oldest Grand Slam winner and the oldest World No. 1 in doubles tennis.“How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour, it’s time… I’m officially hanging up my racquet,” Bopanna said in his emotional retirement announcement. He added, “Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life, and every time I stepped on court, I played for that flag, that feeling, that pride.”Bopanna, 45, finishes his career with two Grand Slam titles – 2024 Australian Open men’s doubles (alongside Matthew Ebden) and 2017 French Open mixed doubles (alongside Gabriela Dabrowski). He also reached the final of four Grand Slam finals – two in men’s doubles (partnering Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi at 2020 US Open and Ebden at 2023 US Open) and two in mixed doubles (teaming up with Timea Babos at 2018 Australian Open and Sania Mirza at 2023 Australian Open).

He also reached the final of the year-ending ATP Finals in 2012 and 2015, alongside Mahesh Bhupathi and Florin Mergea.

Bopanna’s journey started from humble beginnings in Coorg, India, where he would chop wood to build strength for his serve and jog through coffee estates to improve his stamina. His dedication led him to compete at the highest levels of tennis, including a fourth-place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics with Sania Mirza and over two decades of representing India in Davis Cup matches.Even after retirement, Bopanna continues to shape tennis in India. He has brought UTR Tennis Pro to the country and runs his academy to help develop young Indian tennis talent. His academy focuses on creating opportunities for upcoming players to reach the international stage.Bopanna’s social media post in full:“A Goodbye… But Not The End. How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour however, it’s time… I’m officially hanging up my racquet. As I write this, my heart feels both heavy and grateful. Starting my journey from a small town of Coorg in India, chopping blocks of wood to strengthen my serve, jogging through coffee estates to build stamina and chasing dreams on cracked courts to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world- it all feels surreal. Tennis hasn’t been just a game for me – It has given me purpose when I was lost, strength when I was broken and belief when the world doubted me. Every time I stepped onto a court, it taught me perseverance, resilience to rise, to fight again when everything inside me said I couldn’t – and most of all, reminded me why I started and who I am.”