Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden enter Wimbledon quarterfinals | Tennis News

NEW DELHI: The sixth-seeded pair of India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Ebden advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles event at the Wimbledon Championships.They secured a hard-fought victory in a thrilling match against Reese Stalder of the United States and David Pel of the Netherlands.Bopanna and Ebden triumphed over Stalder and Pel with a scoreline of 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (10-5) in a gripping pre-quarterfinal encounter that lasted two hours and 19 minutes.

Their next challenge in the quarterfinals will be the Dutch duo comprising Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens. Bopanna and Ebden will aim to continue their impressive run in the tournament and secure a spot in the semifinals.

The Wimbledon Championships always provide exciting matches, and the performance of Bopanna and Ebden has undoubtedly delighted fans of doubles tennis.

The upcoming quarter-final clash promises to be another intense battle on the grass courts of London.