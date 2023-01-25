বুধবার , ২৫ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১১ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill: India revel in new opening pair | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৫, ২০২৩ ১০:১০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1674619857 photo


INDORE: The only complaint that you can have with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who represent the bright present and future of Indian cricket, after the third ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium on Tuesday is that they couldn’t carry on after their sparkling centuries.
However, the duo again enhanced their growing reputation as perhaps the most formidable opening combination in ODIs at the moment, something which augurs well for India as they build up towards the ODI World Cup on Indian soil later this year.

Before their mammoth 212-run stand on Tuesday, Rohit and Gill’s alliances in the six ODIs India have played so far at home this year have yielded fertile results: 143 at Guwahati, 95 at Trivandrum and 33 at Kolkata (versus Sri Lanka); 60 at Hyderabad & 72 at Raipur versus New Zealand.
In 2023 so far, the deadly duo has added 615 runs in 6 ODIs together-an impressive show indeed. In Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan, India had a terrific white-ball opening pair for a number of years. However, with Rohit going strong and Gill getting better every day, the new ‘firm’ looks really productive.

ROHIT 30 TONS

On Tuesday, Rohit scored his 30th ODI hundred-the 35-year-old is now level at the third spot with Australian great Ricky Ponting in the top-century makers list in 50-overs international cricket, with only teammate Virat Kohli (46) and the great Sachin Tendulkar (49) ahead of him.
Matching Rohit stroke-for-stroke, Gill continued his blazing form in white-ball cricket-cracking his third hundred in the last four games. Both the classy batsmen, who seem to have all the time in the world for their shots,combined in lethal fashion for India’s fifth-best and seventh 200-run opening stand in ODIs.

With Rohit and Gill in murderous mood, taking advantage of a mediocre attack and a rapid outfield, India’s fireworks-filled start resembled a T20 innings. They were 82 for no loss after 10 overs, 128-0 after 15, and 165-0 in 20! On December 8, 2011, the Holkar Stadium witnessed Virender Sehwag‘s memorable double hundred (219) against the West Indies. Rohit and Gill’s delightful strokes on Tuesday will leave the 30,000-strong capacity crowd with sweet memories too.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Awamilig tokai
‘রাস্তার টোকাইদের নিয়ে আওয়ামী লীগ হয়নি’
বাংলাদেশ
1674619857 photo
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill: India revel in new opening pair | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
washer dryer
জামাকাপড় শুকোবে নিমেষেই, এই শীতে ঘরে আনুন ওয়াশার ড্রায়ার, জেনে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
rrr ram charan jr ntr rrr 2
SS Rajamouli Says ‘Never Dreamt of an Oscar’ As Naatu Naatu Bags Academy Award Nomination
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
egg

গরমকালে ডিমের কুসুম শরীরের জন্য ক্ষতিকর? বিশেষজ্ঞরা যা বলছেন… – News18 Bangla

 wm junayedsaki12

সরকারের বিরুদ্ধে কথা বললে রাজাকার হয়ে যায়: জোনায়েদ সাকি

 Singer Bangladesh

সিঙ্গার বাংলাদেশের বোর্ড সভার তারিখ প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Jahangirnagar University

বাম নেতাদের বিরুদ্ধে মিথ্যা মামলার প্রতিবাদে জাবিতে মানববন্ধন

 wm CTG Medical 20 september 2020

চমেক হাসপাতাল থেকে সরকারি ওষুধ চুরিতে ‘কর্মচারী চক্র’

 image 167371 1626443176bdjournal

ফোনে আড়িপাতা বন্ধের নির্দেশনা চেয়ে রিটের শুনানি ২ সপ্তাহ পেছাল – Corporate Sangbad

 received 440222817902816

কমরেড আলাউদ্দিনের রাজনীতির লক্ষ্য ছিল গণমানুষের মুক্তি : মোস্তফা ভুইয়া

 wm sekribi1

আইন না থাকলেও শেকৃবিতে ছাত্র ইউনিয়নের নামে ফি আদায়

 bord sova

২ কোম্পানির পর্ষদ সভা বিকালে – Corporate Sangbad

 holted 9

বিক্রেতা সংকটে ৭ কোম্পানি হল্টেড – Corporate Sangbad