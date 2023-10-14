শনিবার , ১৪ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১লা কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rohit Sharma becomes third batter to hit 300 sixes in ODIs | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৪, ২০২৩ ৮:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma continues his sublime form and six-hitting spree in the World Cup as the Indian skipper became only the third batter overall to smash 300 sixes in one-day internationals.
Rohit achieved the remarkable feat during the high voltage match against Pakistan when he tonked Haris Rauf over mid-on for his 300th six at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

India vs Pakistan LIVE: Pakistan sets 192 target after innings collapse from 155/2 to 191 all out

In the last match against Afghanistan, Rohit also went past West Indies’ Chris Gayle (553 sixes across formats) to record most sixes in international cricket across formats.
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi sits atop the list in ODIs with 351 sixes from 398 matches followed by Gayle (331 sixes in 301 games).

Talking about the match, India bowled out Pakistan for just 191 after their bitter rivals lost their last eight wickets for just 36 runs.
Captain Babar Azam top scored with 50 while Mohammad Rizwan made 49.
Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each as Pakistan collapsed from 155-2 to get bowled out in 42.5 overs.





