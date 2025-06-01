Rohit Sharma equals Suresh Raina’s unwanted IPL knockouts record | Cricket News

Mumbai Indian’s Rohit Sharma (ANI Photo)

Rohit Sharma’s IPL knockout record reveals the harsh realities of performing under immense pressure. With nine single-digit scores in IPL playoff matches, Rohit shares the dubious record for the most low scores in such high-stakes games alongside Suresh Raina. Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik aren’t far behind, each registering seven single-digit dismissals in knockout encounters. These numbers highlight the fine line between success and struggle at the business end of the tournament, where even the best players sometimes falter.Most single digits in IPL Knockout games, 9 – Rohit Sharma 9 – Suresh Raina 7 – Ambati Rayudu 7 – Dinesh Karthik In the ongoing IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium, Rohit was dismissed early for just 8 runs off 7 balls by Marcus Stoinis, who notched his first wicket of the season. This early dismissal added to Rohit’s tally of low scores in knockout games, underscoring the intense pressure in these crucial moments.

However, Rohit's overall IPL career remains extraordinary. With a staggering 7,046 runs in 272 IPL matches, he is second only to Virat Kohli in the all-time IPL run charts. His ability to score big and influence matches is well documented, making him one of the best batsmen in IPL history. Rohit's brilliance was on full display in Mumbai Indians' previous game which was the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans, where he played a vital knock of 80 runs off 49 balls. That innings helped MI post a formidable total of 228/5, setting the stage for their thrilling win. Earlier in the Qualifier 2 match, Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first, adding another tactical layer to this gripping playoff battle.