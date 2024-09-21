শনিবার , ২১ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ৬ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Rohit Sharma gets angry at team-mate: ‘Soye hue hain sab log’ – Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২১, ২০২৪ ৬:৩৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Rohit Sharma gets angry at team-mate: ‘Soye hue hain sab log’ – Watch | Cricket News


Rohit Sharma talking to Jasprit Bumrah (PTI Photo)
Rohit Sharma isn’t having the best of days as a batsman in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, and he got more frustrated on Day 2 of the match when one of the fielders wasn’t noticing while the India captain was trying to get his attention.
In a video that has garnered attention on social media, Rohit is seen yelling with his hands raised, trying to change the field; but the fielder he was waving at didn’t notice the skipper immediately.Frustrated at that, an angry Rohit can be heard screaming: “Soye hue hain sab log!”
However, it is not clear who the captain was shouting at.

Rohit scored only six runs in the first innings; and after India decided to bat and not enforce the follow-on, he was dismissed for five.
After scoring 376 in their first innings, thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin’s century (113) and his 199-run seventh-wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (86), India bowled out Bangladesh for just 149 to take a 227-run lead in the first innings.
Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian bowling attack with a spell of 4 for 50, while his fellow pacers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep took two wickets each. Left-arm spinner Jadeja also chipped in with two wickets.
India’s top order failed in the second innings as well. Rohit (5) and Virat Kohli (17) had a poor outing once again, while Yashasvi Jaiswal followed up his 56 in the first innings with just 10 in the second.
Opener Shubman Gill, however, stuck in and scored an unbeaten 33, with Rishabh Pant partnering him at 12 not out.
India were 81 for 3 at stumps on Friday, leading by 308 runs.





