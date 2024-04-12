শুক্রবার , ১২ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২৯শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rohit Sharma: ‘I really want to win the World Cup…’: Rohit Sharma expresses commitment to cricket, dismisses retirement plans | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১২, ২০২৪ ২:৪৫ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma reiterated his dedication to the sport and his aspiration to secure a World Cup victory for India.
Addressing questions about his future in cricket in a recent interaction on a special edition of Breakfast with Champions alongside renowned musician Ed Sheeran and host Gaurav Kapur, Rohit dismissed retirement plans, stating, “I haven’t really thought about retirement.But, I don’t know where life takes you. I am still playing well at this point in time – so I am thinking I am going to continue for a few more years and then, I don’t know.”
Highlighting his ultimate goal, Rohit emphasized his desire to clinch a World Cup title with the Indian team.

“I really want to win the World Cup and there is a WTC final in 2025, hopefully India makes it,” he remarked, underscoring his commitment to achieving significant milestones in international cricket.
Reflecting on India’s journey to the 2023 ODI World Cup final last year, Rohit acknowledged the disappointment of falling short against Australia despite an impressive campaign. He credited Australia for their superior performance in the final but emphasized that India did not play poorly.

“The 50-over World Cup for me is the actual World Cup. We’ve grown up watching that World Cup. More importantly, it was happening in India in front of our home crowd. We played so well up until that final. When we won the semi-finals, I thought, now we’re just a step away. We’re doing all the things right,” he recalled, highlighting the team’s confidence and momentum leading up to the final showdown.
After the IPL, Rohit will gear up for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June, where he will lead the Indian team.





