Rohit Sharma joins Nita Ambani, Jay Shah and Sachin Tendulkar to cheer on India in World Cup final; fans go berserk | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma is in attendance for the Women’s World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium (Images via AP, X/Screengrab)

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the Dr DY Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday drew a packed crowd and a number of famous faces as India faced South Africa in a high-stakes clash.Among those spotted in the stands were former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Nita Ambani, all of whom received loud cheers from fans when shown on the big screen. Sachin’s daughter and social media personality Sara Tendulkar was also seen in attendance, adding to the star presence at the venue.

Harbhajan Singh hopes celebration grips India after Women’s World Cup final

However, what truly caught everyone’s attention was the appearance of former India men’s captain and ODI batter Rohit Sharma, who turned up at the stadium with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh in the stands (Image via X/@rushiii_12)

The couple were seen watching the match from the stands, with cameras panning to them during India’s innings. Rohit, dressed casually in a white Adidas T-shirt and a cap, drew huge cheers from the crowd as the image went up on the giant screen.

Rohit Sharma in the stands for the Women’s WC final

The veteran opener’s presence quickly became a topic of discussion online, with fans sharing clips and images of the couple and expressing their excitement at seeing them support the women’s team on the big day.

Rohit Sharma seated alongside Sachin, Jay Shah and Nita Ambani

The batter was also seen in the company of Jay Shah, Sachin and Nita Ambani in another viral snap.India Women ended up posting 298 in their innings, with Deepti Sharma 58 from as many balls and Radha Yadav seeing off the final over. Deepti was run out on the final ball of the innings.

Poll Who was the most exciting celebrity sighting at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final?

Earlier, openers Shafali Verma (87) and Smriti Mandhana (45) had set the tone with a solid partnership before South Africa struck back through Ayabonga Khaka and Chloe Tryon.As the Indian innings built a strong total, the buzz in the stands reflected the occasion. A full house, high-profile spectators, and a sense of anticipation floated in the air on what could be a historic night in Indian cricket.