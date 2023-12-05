Rohit Sharma the skipper needed more than Rohit the batter, says Mohammad Kaif | Cricket News

After the intense battle of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, where Australia dashed India’s hopes in a thrilling final, attention in the cricketing realm turns towards the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024.According to ex-Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif , in the aftermath of the World Cup heartbreak, Rohit Sharma’s captaincy emerges even more radiant, proclaiming, “You need skipper Rohit more than a batter Rohit Sharma to lead the team in T20 World Cup 2024.”

The Indian team’s march to the ODI World Cup final comprised ten consecutive victories, concluding in a face-off in the final against Australia in Ahmedabad.

However, a subpar score of 240 and a determined Australian pursuit led to India’s defeat in the title clash.

With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, the looming question is whether Rohit will continue to helm the Indian side or if a new captain will emerge.

Kaif, recognizing Rohit’s excellence both as a player and leader, contends that the Mumbaikar’s captaincy is indispensable, especially in the absence of Hardik Pandya .

“Rohit Sharma has to be there because he has got the leadership quality,” Kaif, speaking to IANS, underscored the importance of Rohit’s role in leading a team that exhibited resilience and skill throughout the ODI World Cup.

“The way he led in the 50 overs World Cup, he has done a fantastic job as a leader…India will need his experience in T20s too. Rohit as a skipper as a batter did a fantastic job, which India will need in T20s as well,” he added.

As the T20 World Cup draws near, the significance of Rohit’s leadership attributes becomes pivotal for India’s success. With Virat Kohli and Rohit opting for a break from white-ball cricket, the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane from the Test squad for the South Africa tour raises questions.

Kaif also voiced apprehension, particularly regarding Pujara’s exclusion, stating, “It will be hard for Shreyas Iyer to fill the shoes of Pujara.”

“I don’t know why Pujara has not been selected. You can’t just get on the African tour without your prime batter, you just cannot rely on current or past forms, something you need the most is called experience, and India is going to miss it,” said Kaif.

The ex-cricketer also rejected the idea that the Australian team, despite securing the World Cup victory, was superior to the Indian eleven.

Kaif argues “I can never accept that the best team has won the World Cup…”, pointing out the standout performances of key players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and the team’s overall composition.

“Seeing the Indian team, Rohit led from the front, Virat anchored the innings throughout the tournament, strong middle order. Our pacers were brilliant. Mohammed Shami, who didn’t play the initial games, went on to become the highest wicket-taker of the tournament,” said Kaif.