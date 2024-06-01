Rohit Sharma’s hilarious ‘Oh Larry Paaji’ comment on NBA Trophy goes viral – Watch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: As Team India gears up for their T20 World Cup campaign, captain Rohit Sharma took a light-hearted break to pose with the NBA trophy at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York. The skipper also shared his enthusiasm for basketball during this interaction.In a video posted by the NBA on Instagram, Rohit brought his sense of humour to the forefront by humorously addressing the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy in Punjabi. Posing alongside the iconic NBA trophy, Rohit began the video with a playful greeting, saying, ‘Oh Larry paaji, kya haal chaal’?Rohit’s animated interaction with the trophy amused fans, adding a fun twist to the serious preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup. His love for basketball and his witty remarks showcased his versatile personality beyond the cricket field.“Oh Larry paaji, kya haal chaal,” Rohit said in a video.

The 37-year-old went on to reveal that his favourite basketball player is the legendary Michael Jordan , the Chicago Bulls star who dominated the sport in the United States.

“My favourite has always been Michael Jordan, for what he did for the Chicago Bulls is obviously quite inspiring,” he said.

Rohit, in good spirits ahead of the T20 extravaganza, expressed his enjoyment in watching current-generation basketball stars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry compete at the highest level of the sport.

Additionally, he humorously commented on the weight of the NBA trophy, adding a light-hearted touch to the interaction.

“And guys like LeBron James, Steph Curry, those are the guys I love watching. Oh, it looks quite heavy. No wonder they’re so big and tall and strong,” the India captain said.

The ICC T20 World Cup is set to take place in the West Indies and the USA from June 2 to 29. As part of their preparations, the Men in Blue will face Bangladesh in their only warm-up game on June 1 in New York.

Team India has their sights set on capturing their first T20 World Cup title since their victory in the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2007, held in South Africa.

In the most recent edition hosted in Australia in 2022, India faced a disappointing defeat to England in the semifinals, losing by 10 wickets. As they gear up for the upcoming tournament, India will be aiming to rectify that outcome and bring the T20 World Cup trophy back home.

(With ANI inputs)