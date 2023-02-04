শনিবার , ৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২১শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Ronaldo nets first goal for Al Nassr to snatch 2-2 draw | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৪, ২০২৩ ২:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1675457456 photo



msid 97587798,imgsize 43794

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr with a last-gasp penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw at Al Fateh in a thrilling Saudi Pro League match on Friday.
The 37-year-old Portugal international, a five-times Ballon D’Or winner, converted from the spot three minutes into added time, having failed to score on his debut last month.
Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over 200 million euros ($216.54 million), and was appointed captain shortly after his arrival.
Al Nassr now top the standings after 15 games, level on 34 points with second-placed Al Shabab but with a match in hand. They next travel to Al Wedha on Thursday.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Dhaka medical Edit
ভবনের ছাদ থেকে পড়ে বিদ্যুৎ মিস্ত্রীর মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1675457456 photo
Ronaldo nets first goal for Al Nassr to snatch 2-2 draw | Football News
খেলাধুলা
SLEEP 3
চাদর মুড়ি দিয়ে ঘুমোনোর অভ্যাস? এর ফলে কী ঘটছে আপনার শরীরে? অবশ্যই জানুন বিশেষজ্ঞের মত Do you have the habit of sleeping covering face here is what Big Trouble waiting for you – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sidharth kiara nayanthara
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Wedding Confirmed; Nayanthara Reveals Shocking Casting Couch Experience
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
karan johar 2

Here’s a Sneak Peek Into the Filmmaker’s Style Diary

 IMG 20221013 WA0027

টাঙ্গাইল জেলা পুলিশের মাস্টার প্যারেড অনুষ্ঠিত

 Maurya Never Raised Concerns About Yogi Govt Overlooking OBCs, Dalits, Says BJP Leader

Maurya Never Raised Concerns About Yogi Govt Overlooking OBCs, Dalits, Says BJP Leader

 New Project 9 29

Drinking Water : প্রচুর জল পান করলেই ওজন কমে যায়? জলেই সেরে যায় সব অসুখ?

 tomijuddin

তমিজ উদ্দিন টেক্সটাইলের পর্ষদ সভা আজ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm joebiden12

দুটি শীর্ষ সম্মেলনে যোগ দিতে ইউরোপে পৌঁছেছেন জো বাইডেন

 image 5188 1627820691

৭ দিনে ১ কোটি মানুষকে ভ্যাকসিন দেয়া হবে : স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

 5255

পাটকাঠির কয়লায় বছরে আয় ৫ কোটি টাকা!

 IMG 20210712 WA0013 1

[১] দুবাইয়ে আদিল আল রাহমানি বিল্ডিং ম্যাটেরিয়ালসের উদ্বোধন

 ctg bg 20220616103541

চট্টগ্রামে করোনার সংক্রমন বৃদ্ধি