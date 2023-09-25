সোমবার , ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১০ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rower Parminder Singh emulates his father’s bronze-winning feat

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৫, ২০২৩ ৮:৫২ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Rower Parminder Singh on Monday achieved a remarkable milestone, securing a bronze medal in the men’s quadruple sculls event in the ongoing the Hangzhou Asian Games.
The achievement was significant for Parminder as he followed in the footsteps of his father, Inderpal Singh, who had won a bronze medal 21 years ago in the men’s coxless four event at the 2002 Busan Asian Games.
“It feels surreal. I took up rowing because of him, so to be able to follow him and win a medal, and have him watch it all is incredible,” Parminder was quoted as saying by the Hangzhou Asian Games website.
Inderpal is one of India’s first Olympic rowers, having competed at the 2000 Sydney Games. He is now a coach of the team, which has put up an impressive performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games with two silver and three bronze medals.
India is third in the total rowing medal count.
On Sunday, Parminder and his partner Satnam Singh finished sixth in the men’s double sculls final after being in second position for a majority of the race.
“We were in the race to win a medal, but in the last 150m Satnam felt a twist in his neck and he wasn’t able to breathe, which led to a complete shutdown for him,” Parminder said of his partner.
“We had a lot of power left, we could have easily crossed the line, but this happened at an unfortunate time,” he said.
“I have had plenty of ups and downs before, but it felt like someone took the medal away from around my neck.”
The Indian men’s quadruple sculls team comprising Parminder, Satnam, Jakar Khan and Sukhmeet Singh returned on Monday to make amends.
“We were a bit disappointed with the result yesterday, but I’m glad I was able to get a medal today. This makes up for everything,” Parminder said.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

