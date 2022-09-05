সোমবার , ৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২২শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. Featured News
  2. Life Style
  3. movies
  4. politics
  5. Technology
  6. অর্থনীতি
  7. আইন-আদালত
  8. আইন-বিচার
  9. আদালত
  10. আন্তর্জাতিক
  11. ইউনিভার্সিটির শিক্ষক
  12. এরশাদ
  13. ক্যারিয়ার
  14. খবর
  15. খেলাধুলা
  /  movies

‘Ruling Silver Screen and Hearts…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৫, ২০২২ ১০:৫৫ অপরাহ্ণ
akshay sargun


Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta made her stellar appearance in Ranjit M Tewari’s directorial Cuttputlli alongside seasoned actors like Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh. The psychological crime thriller that was released last week has managed to garner a positive response from the critics. Owing to the success of the film, Sargun recently penned an overwhelming message for her co-actor Akshay Kumar.

On Saturday, the Lahoriye actor took to her Instagram handle to share behind-the-scenes pictures with Akshay Kumar where the two can be seen interacting with each other. While Khiladi Kumar is rocking a polo-neck jacket and dark blue cargoes, Sargun is draped in a lovely dark-textured shawl.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Along with the snaps, there was a heartfelt note that was attached to her post. She wrote, “Jis din yeh news aayi that i am doing a film with Akshay Kumar, uss din se har jagah, har family function, har dinner pe ek hi sawaal tha ki ‘real life mein kaise hain akshay Kumar. I am not lying when i am saying ki jab inki tareef shuru karo toh ghanto karte reh sakte ho. I cannot put into words how good he was with everyone during the shoot. How passionate, dedicated and disciplined he is on set. I always fell short of words. Ruling the silver screen and hearts for 33 years is no joke. A superstar in the truest sense. Thank you for being so amazing Akshay sir.Will always pray for the best for you Love and regards Sargun Mehta / sho Parmar.”

Responding to this sweet gesture, Akshay Kumar commented, “Big hug SHO Parmar. Jaldi milenge”. Apart from Khiladi Kumar, actor Kushal Tandon wrote, “Keep shining Shagun”. Actor Ravi Dubey complimented the former television actress, “Love this picture”.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sargun Mehta had revealed her experience working with an actor like Akshay Kumar. She had said, “He makes his co-actors feel so comfortable and you know Akshay Kumar is very easy to work with. Once you’re on set, it doesn’t feel like oh my God it’s Akshay Kumar, he just makes you feel like any other co-actor. He is appreciative, he knows what to say and not to intimidate the other person and he gives you a free hand at improvising or doing as many takes as you want to. He makes sure that we all have dinner together, the entire cast so that there’s like a good bond.”

Cuttputlii is an official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. When a small town gets plunged into the nightmare of serial killings, rookie cop Arjan(played by Akshay Kumar) embarks on a chase for the truth and unravels a gruesome conspiracy. The film was released on September 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG University Clash 5 September 2022 800x416
চবিতে ছাত্রলীগের ২ গ্রুপে সংঘর্ষ, আহত ২০
সংঘর্ষ
1662426200 photo
Neymar and I have a good relationship, insists Kylian Mbappe | Football News
খেলাধুলা
body massage 166238464416x9
৫০-এও ৩৫ এর ছোঁয়া, শরীরের বিশেষ অংশের যত্ন নিন আজ থেকেই, ম্যাজিকও হার মানবে
লাইফ স্টাইল
neetu sunny 166239785816x9
Neetu Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal to Star in a Unique Comedy Drama About Mother-Son Bonding
বিনোদন

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

received 467734605020225
নিজে বলাৎকার করার পর সব দোষ শয়তানের ঘাড়ে!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Nazrul Islam Khan BNP 29 August 2022 800x416
জামায়াত এ কথাগুলো ২০০৬ সালে কেন বলল না?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - রাজনীতি

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - রাজনীতি

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
download 6 2

লঘুচাপের সম্ভাবনা দক্ষিণ বঙ্গোপসাগরে

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 futon 1sda 5153pre

掛け布団 掛布団 洗える布団 セミダブル 日本製 シンサレート ウルトラ200 プレミアム 掛けふとん こだわり安眠館 PayPayモール店 – 通販

 wm High court

চট্টগ্রামের পাহাড়ে ঘরবাড়ি ও স্থাপনা অপসারণের নির্দেশ

 IMG 20220311 WA0019

সুবর্ন নাগরিকদের নিয়ে চড়ুই ভাতি ও ক্রিয়া প্রতিযোগিতা অনুষ্ঠিত

 2 years

২য় বছরে পা দিলো মেকানিক্স

 al arafa islami b

আল আরাফাহ ব্যাংকের ৫০০ কোটি টাকার বন্ড অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Jabi premiarlig

জাবি ফিন্যান্স বিভাগের ফুটবল প্রিমিয়ার লীগের যাত্রা শুরু

 wm Sonia Gandhi

দেড় বছরের বাড়ি ভাড়া বাকি সোনিয়ার

 wm Mark Milley

চীনা হাইপারসনিককে সোভিয়েত স্পুটনিকের সাথে তুলনা

 nipu

HEIGHT OF STUPIDITY