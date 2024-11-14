Sachin Tendulkar as Team India’s ‘batting consultant’ for Border-Gavaskar Trophy? | Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Woorkeri Venkat Raman, famously known as WV Raman , stirred up the cricket community with his suggestion on X (formerly Twitter), advocating for Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to step in as a batting consultant for Team India in their preparations for the 2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Raman expressed that India could “benefit” from Tendulkar’s expertise, pointing out that with enough time before the second Test, his involvement could be impactful.

“I think that #TeamIndia could benefit if they have the services of #Tendulkar as the batting consultant in their prep for the #BGT2025. Enough time between now and the 2nd test. Roping in consultants is rather common these days. Worth a thought?” Raman wrote on X.

As India gear up to face Pat Cummins’ Australia, the stakes are especially high, given that this series falls at a pivotal moment in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 cycle.

Australia and India currently occupy the top two spots in the WTC standings.

However, after India’s unexpected 3-0 loss to New Zealand, their chances of reaching the finals have been significantly diminished. A strong showing against Australia, on the other hand, could reinvigorate their WTC campaign.

For veteran batter Virat Kohli, the Border-Gavaskar series represents a critical juncture.

Kohli’s recent performances have been scrutinized, especially his struggles with spin in the New Zealand series and his absence from the domestic Duleep Trophy.

The series could offer him a chance to silence critics, and the support of Tendulkar might help both Kohli and other players refine their batting approaches against Australia’s formidable bowling lineup.

In preparation, the Indian team has already begun training at the WACA in Perth, under heavy security and privacy measures, to ensure a focused practice environment.

If Tendulkar joins as a consultant, it could serve as a significant morale boost for the squad, given his extensive experience in Australian conditions.