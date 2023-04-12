SAI fumes as Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat pull out of training trips despite TOPS clearance







NEW DELHI: Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat , who were among the agitating wrestlers who had held a sit-in protest against the federation (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over charges of sexual harassment in January this year, have upset the sports ministry and the Sports Authority of India ( SAI ) with their refusal to travel for training trips to Kyrgyzstan and Poland respectively, despite the Target Olympic Podium Scheme ( TOPS ) division clearing their proposals within a week.

According to sources, the two went incommunicado after their trips were sanctioned by TOPS on March 20. Later, Bajrang informed a SAI-appointed ‘athlete relationship manager’ (ARM) verbally at the SAI centre in Sonepat that he will not travel to train in Cholpon-Ata in Kyrgyzstan till the time the government-appointed six-member oversight committee submits its report and Singh is removed from the post as the WFI head. Vinesh, too, offered the same reason for not travelling to her training base – Olympic Preparation Centre in Spala. This reaction came after TOPS couldn’t secure a response from the wrestlers despite a couple of reminders to confirm their travel plans.

The source informed that Bajrang’s proposal was received on March 15 while Vinesh’s came on March 10. Both the proposals were cleared on March 20 after the TOPS found them in order and the two were informed about the approval the same day. “Bajrang and Vinesh were asked to submit some details – their fitness certificates which is a must for any TOPS athlete travelling abroad for training and competition exposure, travel plans for the purpose of booking of flight tickets and the complete itinerary to sanction funds covering their daily allowances and boarding and lodging. But SAI headquarters got no response from wrestlers despite reminders about the same multiple times,” the source said.

It’s been learnt that the process had been initiated to book training days and slots for sparring sessions for the wrestlers at the centres in Cholpon-Ata and Spala, but it was stopped when wrestlers refused to respond.

Bajrang couldn’t be reached for his comments as calls seeking his response went unanswered. On March 21, the SAI had informed through a media release that the TOPS had approved Bajrang’s 16-day trip to Kyrgyzstan and Vinesh’s 11-day travel to Poland. The financial assistance would have covered expenses for Vinesh’s sparring partner Sangeeta Phogat (Bajrang’s wife) and physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil and Bajrang’s coach Sujeet Maan, physiotherapist Aanand Kumar and strength and conditioning expert Kaazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan.

Bajrang and Vinesh, along with other protesting wrestlers, haven’t been participating in national selection trials, domestic events and international ranking series and championships following their three-day protest at Jantar Mantar here in mid-January. They have stuck to their demands to disband the WFI and sack its chief Singh.









