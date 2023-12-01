শুক্রবার , ১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৬ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Salman Butt included in national selection panel by PCB | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১, ২০২৩ ২:৫৮ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board made a significant move by adding Salman Butt, the disgraced former captain, to the national selection panel ahead of Pakistan’s five-match Twenty20 International Series against New Zealand in 2019.
The 39-year-old, who successfully returned to cricket in 2016 following a five-year sentence for spot-fixing, has been selected as a consultant to Wahab Riaz, the head selector, along with former teammates Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum.
The former opener Butt is now playing in the National T20 Championship after being signed by the PCB last month to provide commentary for local competitions.
“Their first assignment as consultant members to the chief selector includes the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, set to commence on 12 January 2024 following the conclusion of the Test tour to Australia,” PCB said in a release.
“When not engaged in selection duties, the consultant members may be assigned additional tasks such as conducting skills camps.”
Along with Director of the Pakistan team Muhammad Hafeez, Butt, Kamran, top selector Wahab Riaz, and former Test pacer Anjum all played together in the Pakistan team.
Kamran played 53 Tests, 157 ODIs, and 58 T20Is over his 15-year career. Butt participated in 33 Tests, 78 ODIs, and 24 T20Is, and Anjum participated in one Test, 62 ODIs, and two T20Is between 2004 and 2010.
The International Cricket Council banned Butt, Amir, and Muhammad Asif after they were found guilty of spot-fixing by the UK’s national criminal agency. They also had to serve jail time.
Under Butt’s leadership, Pakistan secured victories in two Test matches in 2010-one at Headingley against Australia and the other at the Oval against England. Despite acknowledging his mistakes, Butt has consistently complained about unfair treatment.
Few years back, then head coach Waqar Younis had also recommended his name for a comeback to the national team, but former captain Shahid Afridi refused to let him make a comeback in the team.
(With PTI inputs)

Source link

