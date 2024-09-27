‘Same old Aussies, always cheating’: Josh Inglis booed by Lord’s crowd over disputed catch appeal. Watch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was met with boos during the fourth ODI against England at Lord’s. In the 17th over of England’s batting, Inglis dived to his left to claim a catch off a delivery from Mitchell Starc that England captain Harry Brook had seemingly edged.

However, upon closer inspection, it was revealed that the ball had bounced before reaching Inglis’ gloves.Despite this, Inglis appealed for the catch, which led to the Lord’s crowd expressing their disapproval by booing the Australian wicketkeeper.

Umpire Joel Wilson initially gave the dismissal before consulting fellow official Martin Saggers, and the pair referred the decision to the third umpire to confirm if the catch was clean.

However, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena overturned the decision after replays showed the ball had bounced into Inglis’ gloves, sparking boos and chants of “Same old Aussies, always cheating” from the London crowd.

The incident occurred 14 months after Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey controversially stumped England’s Jonny Bairstow during the second Ashes Test at the same venue, leading to heated reactions and unsightly scenes in the Lord’s Pavilion’s Long Room.

Earlier, Australia decided to bowl at a cold and cloudy Lord’s after the toss was delayed by 90 minutes because of rain.

Further showers after the toss meant the match was reduced to 39 overs per side, with no bowler allowed more than eight overs.