শুক্রবার , ২৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৩ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Same old Aussies, always cheating’: Josh Inglis booed by Lord’s crowd over disputed catch appeal. Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৭, ২০২৪ ১০:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
‘Same old Aussies, always cheating’: Josh Inglis booed by Lord’s crowd over disputed catch appeal. Watch | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was met with boos during the fourth ODI against England at Lord’s. In the 17th over of England’s batting, Inglis dived to his left to claim a catch off a delivery from Mitchell Starc that England captain Harry Brook had seemingly edged.
However, upon closer inspection, it was revealed that the ball had bounced before reaching Inglis’ gloves.Despite this, Inglis appealed for the catch, which led to the Lord’s crowd expressing their disapproval by booing the Australian wicketkeeper.
Umpire Joel Wilson initially gave the dismissal before consulting fellow official Martin Saggers, and the pair referred the decision to the third umpire to confirm if the catch was clean.

However, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena overturned the decision after replays showed the ball had bounced into Inglis’ gloves, sparking boos and chants of “Same old Aussies, always cheating” from the London crowd.
The incident occurred 14 months after Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey controversially stumped England’s Jonny Bairstow during the second Ashes Test at the same venue, leading to heated reactions and unsightly scenes in the Lord’s Pavilion’s Long Room.
Earlier, Australia decided to bowl at a cold and cloudy Lord’s after the toss was delayed by 90 minutes because of rain.
Further showers after the toss meant the match was reduced to 39 overs per side, with no bowler allowed more than eight overs.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Sonakshi Sinha Shares What She’d Change About Zaheer Iqbal: ‘He’s A Very Noisy Person’ | Exclusive
Sonakshi Sinha Shares What She’d Change About Zaheer Iqbal: ‘He’s A Very Noisy Person’ | Exclusive
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘Same old Aussies, always cheating’: Josh Inglis booed by Lord’s crowd over disputed catch appeal. Watch | Cricket News
‘Same old Aussies, always cheating’: Josh Inglis booed by Lord’s crowd over disputed catch appeal. Watch | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
৬ দিনে ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত ৪,৫৯৭ জন, ১৮ রোগীর মৃত্যু
৬ দিনে ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত ৪,৫৯৭ জন, ১৮ রোগীর মৃত্যু
স্বাস্থ্য
নাগরপুরে জামায়াতে ইসলামীর কর্মী শিক্ষা শিবির অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে জামায়াতে ইসলামীর কর্মী শিক্ষা শিবির অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
২০২২ সালে Bumble -এর কিছু মন ছুঁয়ে যাওয়া কাহিনি

২০২২ সালে Bumble -এর কিছু মন ছুঁয়ে যাওয়া কাহিনি

 Refrain from delivering aggressive statements: Asghar Afghan to Tim Paine | Cricket News

Refrain from delivering aggressive statements: Asghar Afghan to Tim Paine | Cricket News

 সাপাহারে গৃহহীনদের ঘর হস্তান্তর পূর্ববতী সংবাদ সম্মেলন

সাপাহারে গৃহহীনদের ঘর হস্তান্তর পূর্ববতী সংবাদ সম্মেলন

 আদালতের নিষেধাজ্ঞা অমান্য করে প্রধান শিক্ষকের বিরুদ্ধে জমি বিক্রির অভিযোগ – Corporate Sangbad

আদালতের নিষেধাজ্ঞা অমান্য করে প্রধান শিক্ষকের বিরুদ্ধে জমি বিক্রির অভিযোগ – Corporate Sangbad

 নজরুল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে আবেদনকারী ২৩ হাজার ২৮৪ জন

নজরুল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে আবেদনকারী ২৩ হাজার ২৮৪ জন

 আল-আরাফাহ্ ইসলামিক ব্যাংকের ৭০০ কোটি টাকার বন্ড অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

আল-আরাফাহ্ ইসলামিক ব্যাংকের ৭০০ কোটি টাকার বন্ড অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

 শুরু হল ‘প্রেগনেন্সি মনিটরিং ইনোভেশন চ্যালেঞ্জ ২০২২

শুরু হল ‘প্রেগনেন্সি মনিটরিং ইনোভেশন চ্যালেঞ্জ ২০২২

 why do mosquitoes crawl around the ears know Interesting facts that you never knew before| জানেন কানের কাছেই কেন সবসময় ঘুরপাক খায় মশা? কারণ জানলে মাথা ঘুরে যাবে! – News18 Bangla

why do mosquitoes crawl around the ears know Interesting facts that you never knew before| জানেন কানের কাছেই কেন সবসময় ঘুরপাক খায় মশা? কারণ জানলে মাথা ঘুরে যাবে! – News18 Bangla

 মশার জন্য সিডিএ দায়ী: মেয়র রেজাউল

মশার জন্য সিডিএ দায়ী: মেয়র রেজাউল