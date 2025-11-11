বুধবার, ১২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৩৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Dharmendra Is ‘Responding To Treatment’; Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Postponed After Delhi Blast | Bollywood News দৌলতপুরে ফকির শফি মন্ডলের আখড়াবাড়িতে খেলাফত দিবস উপলক্ষে সাধুসঙ্গ অনুষ্ঠিত Delhi Red Fort Blast Rajkummar Rao Reacts as NIA Probes Terror Links | Bollywood News সাবেক ভিপি রিজভীকে সম্মাননা রাকসুর Samrat Rana, Esha Singh add more silvers to India’s tally at Shooting World Championships | More sports News FIDE files formal complaint against former World Chess Champion Vladimir Kramnik after Daniel Naroditsky’s tragic death | Chess News Rolling Stones Collectibles, Including Rare Guitars And Stage Jackets, To Be Auctioned | Hollywood News Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa escapes scare; Arjun Erigaisi too settles for stalemate | Chess News ঐকমত্য কমিশনের বাইরে জোর করে কিছু চাপিয়ে দিলে মানব না: আলাল লক্ষ্মীপুর পাসপোর্ট অফিসে সেবার আমূল পরিবর্তন করলেন কর্মকর্তা এ. কে. এম. আবু সাঈদ
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Samrat Rana, Esha Singh add more silvers to India’s tally at Shooting World Championships | More sports News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
Samrat Rana, Esha Singh add more silvers to India’s tally at Shooting World Championships | More sports News


Aishwary Tomar, Samrat Rana, Esha Singh win silver at ISSF World Championship. (Credits: X)

Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar secured a silver medal and equaled a world record in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final at the ISSF World Championships in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday. In addition, Indian duo Samrat Rana and Esha Singh clinched silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, maintaining India’s second position in the medal tally behind China.Tomar scored 466.9 in the 45-shot final, finishing just 0.2 points behind China’s Olympic champion Liu Yukun who scored 467.1. This marked Tomar’s first individual world championship medal.The two-time Asian champion Tomar displayed exceptional performance in the qualification round, scoring perfect 200s in both Kneeling and Prone positions. He dropped only three points in Standing position to top the field with 597 points.His qualification score matched the existing world record held jointly by Liu and Chinese shooter Linshu Du. Fellow Indian Niraj Kumar qualified fifth with a score of 592.In the eight-man final, Tomar had a challenging start with an 8.6 in his sixth Kneeling shot. He recovered strongly in the Prone position with impressive series scores of 53.3, 52.7, and 52.7, climbing to second place.Niraj Kumar finished fifth in his debut worlds final after fluctuating performances across positions. He was fourth after Kneeling, dropped to sixth in Prone, and made a partial recovery in Standing.The final moments were intense as Tomar and Liu exchanged leads. In the decisive last shot, Liu scored 10.1, requiring Tomar to score 10.2 or higher for gold. Tomar’s 9.8 resulted in silver, with France’s Romain Aufrere taking bronze.In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, Esha Singh and Samrat Rana topped qualifications with identical individual scores of 293, totaling 586. The second Indian pair of Suruchi and Shravan Kumar finished eighth with 579.The gold medal match against China’s top-ranked pair Kai Hu and Qianxun Yao was closely contested. After nine rounds, both teams were tied at nine points. The Chinese team secured the next three rounds, and despite India winning the 13th round, they lost 10-16.This result ended Esha’s reign as defending champion in this event, which she had previously won with Shiva Narwal. For Rana, this was an impressive worlds debut, finishing with two golds and one silver.India maintains second position in the overall medal standings with three gold, five silver, and three bronze medals. China leads with eight golds among their total of 14 medals.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
FIDE files formal complaint against former World Chess Champion Vladimir Kramnik after Daniel Naroditsky’s tragic death | Chess News

FIDE files formal complaint against former World Chess Champion Vladimir Kramnik after Daniel Naroditsky’s tragic death | Chess News

Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa escapes scare; Arjun Erigaisi too settles for stalemate | Chess News

Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa escapes scare; Arjun Erigaisi too settles for stalemate | Chess News

IND vs SA: From Shubman Gill to Jasprit Bumrah – who did what during first Kolkata practice session? | Cricket News

IND vs SA: From Shubman Gill to Jasprit Bumrah – who did what during first Kolkata practice session? | Cricket News

Ian Botham slams England’s lack of preparation before Ashes; batting coach Marcus Trescothick calls it ‘way of the modern game’ | Cricket News

Ian Botham slams England’s lack of preparation before Ashes; batting coach Marcus Trescothick calls it ‘way of the modern game’ | Cricket News

Chess World Cup: ‘Where are the bedbugs?’ Dutch No. 1 Anish Giri lashes out at criticism around playing conditions in Goa | Chess News

Chess World Cup: ‘Where are the bedbugs?’ Dutch No. 1 Anish Giri lashes out at criticism around playing conditions in Goa | Chess News

Hilarious! From Viswanathan Anand to Anish Giri, top chess stars get Candidates 2026 venue wrong — Watch | Chess News

Hilarious! From Viswanathan Anand to Anish Giri, top chess stars get Candidates 2026 venue wrong — Watch | Chess News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST