‘Sanjooo, you just need…’: What Ravi Shastri told Sanju Samson before consecutive tons | Cricket News

Sanju Samson (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Swashbuckling Sanju Samson was at his absolute best on Friday in the T20I series opener against South Africa as his sizzling ton powered India to a commanding 61-run win.

Lighting up the Kingsmead in Durban, Samson smashed 7 fours and 10 sixes on his way to a marvelous 50-ball 107. And the ton was his second consecutive century in the format after he scored 111 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad last month.

After Samson became the first Indian batter to score consecutive hundreds in the format, the 29-year-old recalled what former head coach Ravi Shastri had told him ahead of the final T20I against Bangladesh.

“I remember him talking to me just before the Bangladesh game in Hyderabad. He was like Sanjooo…you just need that one big hundred. I am telling you and you’ll be fine. So, I think we are happy that it happened and I am very very happy for everyone’s wishes,” Samson said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

After Samson blasted a terrific ton, Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi spun the web around the Proteas batters as the hosts folded for 141 in the steep 203 chase.

As both Varun and Ravi picked up three wickets each, Samson lauded his spinners, pointing out that their tight spells did the job for India.

“The plan was to score maximum runs in the first innings, knowing they (Proteas) have a really good batting line-up and chasing will be easier here. Ravi Bishnoi and Chakaravarthy (Varun) made it very very tough for them in the middle overs. I think that’s where we won the game,” Samson added.

India now have a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

The second T20I will be played in St George’s Park in Gqeberha on November 10.