‘Saw Sachin sir on the big screen…’: Musheer Khan after scoring ton in Ranji Trophy final | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The legendary Sachin Tendulkar ‘s surprise appearance on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final proved to be a significant motivating factor for 19-year-old Mumbai batsman Musheer Khan . His resilient innings of 136 on the third day not only secured Mumbai’s dominance but also turned the final against Vidarbha into a mere formality.Tendulkar, along with India captain Rohit Sharma , graced the Wankhede Stadium for the morning session on the third day.Musheer, who already showcased his prowess with a remarkable 203 not out in the quarterfinal and a crucial 55 in the semifinal, capitalized on the opportunity to score his second century in the knockout stage.“I did not even know that Sachin sir was here,” Musheer confessed to the media after the end of play on Day 3. “But when I was batting on 60, I saw him on the big screen, and (thereon) I batted with the motivation that he is watching today and I have to impress sir.”Musheer’s century on the third day, coupled with his previous stellar performances, helped Mumbai set an imposing 538-run target for Vidarbha. The youngster, thrilled by the dream come true, expressed gratitude for the learning experience gained by sharing the crease with Test veteran Ajinkya Rahane and senior international player Shreyas Iyer .“It is a matter of pride for me that I got to bat with two Test players. Everyone in their team was trying to get Ajju dada (Ajinkya Rahane) out, and it becomes easier for me,” Musheer stated.

The Mumbai batsman emphasized the importance of his meticulous preparations after being dropped from the Ranji Trophy squad last year. Addressing his technique, he said, “I move in the front but not with the intent to hit unless I get a half volley. I am also ready for the bouncer. If someone bowls that, I can duck too.”

Musheer, now the youngest to score a century for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy final, credited his brother and India player Sarfaraz Khan for the guidance and encouragement. “He told me to bat the way I found was comfortable,” Musheer revealed, highlighting his brother’s advice to overcome a first-innings failure.

