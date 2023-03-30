বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩০ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৬ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Secret Tie-up Debate Hits Poll-bound Karnataka after EC Announces Election Dates

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৩০, ২০২৩ ১:২৮ অপরাহ্ণ
bommai siddaramaiah kumaraswamy


Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 12:58 IST

Karnataka elections 2023: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (L), former CM Siddaramaiah (R) and HD Kumaraswamy are among top candidates.
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Karnataka elections 2023: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (L), former CM Siddaramaiah (R) and HD Kumaraswamy are among top candidates.

Former CM and opposition leader Siddaramaiah in Mysuru made a serious allegation that he has the indication that JDS and BJP are having a “secret understanding for the upcoming elections to defeat Congress”

The much-awaited election date for Karnataka assembly polls 2023 was announced by the Election Commission of India on Wednesday. The state will vote on May 10 while the results of the 224 assembly constituencies will be declared on May 13.

With important election notifications being rolled out, the poll-bound state also witnessed a debate about possible tie-ups that the regional party Janata Dal (Secular) might have.

Former CM and opposition leader Siddaramaiah in Mysuru made a serious allegation that he has the indication that JDS and BJP are having a “secret understanding for the upcoming elections to defeat Congress”.

“There might be a match-fixing. Whether old Mysuru or new Mysuru for that matter. Last time it happened. We will have to wait and watch but I have an indication that they will do an internal understanding this time,” said former CM Siddaramaiah.

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai went a step further and retorted saying Congress and JDS had a secret meeting in Hyderabad for a tacit understanding.

“As per the information that’s available to me there was a meeting held by Congress with JDS in Hyderabad for a secret tie-up but we will come back with a clear majority and form the government”, said CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, whose party in decades has never been able to get a majority on its own and had mostly agreed to an alliance to rule the state, rubbished all the allegations made by BJP and Congress.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Bommai, HDK asked him to show who he met and what kind of conversation happened during the secret meeting with Congress. The former CM also said that the need for an alliance would not arise since the party is confident that they will win on their own with a clear majority and come to power.

“I demand CM expose who all met if he is saying this. It is childish behavior. It is all rubbish. BJP and Congress have no right to speak about JDS. We don’t have to think about the alliance. We are contesting in all 224 seats and we will win 100 per cent this time,” said former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

Read all the Latest Politics News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

bommai siddaramaiah kumaraswamy
Secret Tie-up Debate Hits Poll-bound Karnataka after EC Announces Election Dates
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
New Taka
ঈদে যেসব ব্যাংকে পাওয়া যাবে নতুন টাকা 
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm CTG Hand
ডাস্টবিন থেকে উদ্ধার কাটা হাতের মালিক শনাক্ত
বাংলাদেশ
1680133688 photo
Shakib Al Hasan overtakes Tim Southee to become leading T20I wicket-taker | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1649836827 photo

IPL 2022: Able to do things which I was trying for a while, says Shivam Dube | Cricket News

 wm shekh selim ctg

‘অবৈধভাবে ক্ষমতা দখল করলে শাস্তি মৃত্যুদণ্ড’

 1656717892 photo

5th Test: Phenomenal Rishabh Pant plots India’s fight back with game-changing ton on Day 1 | Cricket News

 1 108

Even Moderate Consumption of Alcohol Causes Brain Damage: মদ্য়পান আপনার স্বাস্থ্য়ের পক্ষে কতটা ক্ষতিকর জানেন কী?

 bar 621033 960 720

Google Search: গুগলে সার্চ হবে আরও দারুণ, সামনে বছরেই শুধু ভারতীয়দের জন্য এক গুচ্ছ নতুন অফার

 1674908605 photo

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka registers come-from-behind win over Elena Rybakina to secure maiden Grand Slam title | Tennis News

 wm 222

বাসে অসদাচরণ, বদরুন্নেসার সামনে শিক্ষার্থীদের প্রতিবাদ

 wm Kamala devi harris

ভিয়েতনামের পথে দেরি কমলা হ্যারিসের

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 saiki0000 20200817120643 00584

ছাত্রলীগ নেতা হত্যায় ৯ জনের ফাঁসি, ২২ জনের যাবজ্জীবন

 roti

এক মাসেই ঝরিয়ে ফেলুন নিদেনপক্ষে ৫ কেজি ওজন ! ভরসা থাক হাত রুটিতে – News18 Bangla