Secret Tie-up Debate Hits Poll-bound Karnataka after EC Announces Election Dates

The much-awaited election date for Karnataka assembly polls 2023 was announced by the Election Commission of India on Wednesday. The state will vote on May 10 while the results of the 224 assembly constituencies will be declared on May 13.

With important election notifications being rolled out, the poll-bound state also witnessed a debate about possible tie-ups that the regional party Janata Dal (Secular) might have.

Former CM and opposition leader Siddaramaiah in Mysuru made a serious allegation that he has the indication that JDS and BJP are having a “secret understanding for the upcoming elections to defeat Congress”.

“There might be a match-fixing. Whether old Mysuru or new Mysuru for that matter. Last time it happened. We will have to wait and watch but I have an indication that they will do an internal understanding this time,” said former CM Siddaramaiah.

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai went a step further and retorted saying Congress and JDS had a secret meeting in Hyderabad for a tacit understanding.

“As per the information that’s available to me there was a meeting held by Congress with JDS in Hyderabad for a secret tie-up but we will come back with a clear majority and form the government”, said CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, whose party in decades has never been able to get a majority on its own and had mostly agreed to an alliance to rule the state, rubbished all the allegations made by BJP and Congress.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Bommai, HDK asked him to show who he met and what kind of conversation happened during the secret meeting with Congress. The former CM also said that the need for an alliance would not arise since the party is confident that they will win on their own with a clear majority and come to power.

“I demand CM expose who all met if he is saying this. It is childish behavior. It is all rubbish. BJP and Congress have no right to speak about JDS. We don’t have to think about the alliance. We are contesting in all 224 seats and we will win 100 per cent this time,” said former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

