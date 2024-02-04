রবিবার , ৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২১শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Selectors wait on Virat Kohli’s availability, KL Rahul may be back for 3rd England Test | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৪, ২০২৪ ২:১২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1706991162 photo



msid 107389265,imgsize 63886

NEW DELHI: The national selection committee is waiting for a clarity on Virat Kohli’s availability for the remainder of the ongoing Test series against England. TOI understands that the selectors and Indian cricket board (BCCI) will check on Kohli one final time before naming the team for the last three Tests.
Kohli had pulled out of the first two Tests citing personal reasons.Sources said that the BCCI doesn’t really want to push Kohli if he isn’t at a place to play in this series. However, they will check with him once given the vulnerability of the inexperienced middle order.
“The call will be entirely on Kohli. The board respects his personal space. If he agrees to play any part in the series, then there’s nothing like that. But it will be his call,” a BCCI source told TOI.
The inexperience of the India’s young middle order has come to the fore in the first two matches so far where they have failed to convert starts into big scores. The team management has been compelled to bat Axar Patel at No. 6 in the second Test match as wicketkeeper KS Bharat’s batting abilities have not been inspiring.
However, the selectors are optimistic about KL Rahul coming back into the team after pulling out of the second Test due to strained quad.
“Rahul seems to have been recovering well. There’s a strong chance that he will be back for the third Test match,” the source said.
Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up a hamstring injury during the first Test, is likely to be ruled out for the entire series.
Pressure on Gill
With Shubman Gill struggling to get going at No. 3 and Shreyas Iyer also not cashing in on his opportunities, it will be interesting to see if the selectors are tempted to bring back the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara. Sources, though, hinted that the team management and the selection committee are very clear on preparing the next generation of batters. They have been content after having moved on from Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane from the recent tour of South Africa.
If Rahul is declared fit for the next Test match, Gill is certain to feel the heat to retain his place in the XI. It could be a toss up between Gill and Iyer unless the team management wants to go in with by dropping a bowler.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

handcuffs murder crime arrest 2023 11 fdd19ba3d2cd8bf9df77027d90ab5f30
UP: SP Leader Arrested For Rape, Abortion of Woman; Wife on the Run
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Jamat shahjahan
‘বিতর্কিত’ শাহজাহান চৌধুরী চট্টগ্রাম নগর জামায়াতের নেতৃত্বে
বাংলাদেশ
1706991162 photo
Selectors wait on Virat Kohli’s availability, KL Rahul may be back for 3rd England Test | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
poonam anushka 2024 02 5cc473617981c8305176b242dfb9b991
Poonam Pandey Reveals She Faked Death For Cancer Awareness; Anushka Sharma’s Second Pregnancy Confirmed
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm istanbul

তুরস্কে বিরোধী নেত্রীর জেল, প্রতিবাদে বিক্ষোভ

 1626772081 beepollen

What Is Bee Pollen And Why It Should Have An Important Place In Your Diet?

 untitled design 3 9

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein Trolled For Showing Delivery Scene Inspired From Film

 jon fosse

সাহিত্যে নোবেল পুরস্কার পেলেন নরওয়ের জন ফস

 chairman of the election committee of congresss himachal unit sukhvinder singh sukhu

No CM Face; in Himachal, Congress Taking Matters into Its Own ‘Hand’: Sukhvinder Sukhu to News18

 sonali life ins

সোনালী লাইফের আইপিও আবেদন শুরু ৩০ মে – Corporate Sangbad

 received 258630972609604

মেহেরপুরে বিভিন্ন কোর্সের প্রশিক্ষণ উদ্বোধন ও যুব ঋণ বিতরণ করেন জনপ্রশাসন প্রতিমন্ত্রী।

 1637729255 photo

Junior Hockey World Cup: India open title defence against France | Hockey News

 smartphone

best-phone-under-10000-decent-smartphones, দশ হাজার টাকার কমে স্মার্টফোন – News18 Bangla

 pjimage 1

Who was Captain Vikram Batra, the Character Sidharth Malhotra is Playing in Shershaah