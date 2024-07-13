Senior ICC official resigns over T20 World Cup conduct: Report | Cricket News

Just a week ahead of the annual conference of the International Cricket Council (ICC), a senior official of the apex body of the sport has resigned because of the conduct of the recently concluded T20 World Cup that was jointly hosted by the US and the West Indies — according to a report in Cricbuzz.
The development is likely related to the scrutiny of the matches hosted by the US and in particular the games that were played at the Nassau County stadium in New York.However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.
The ICC hasn’t responded to Cricbuzz’s query related to the development.
The pop-up stadium in New York, which was dismantled after the conclusion of the group stage of the T20 World Cup, was in the news because of the nature of the drop-in pitches used at the venue, which were difficult to bat on and were uneven in nature. Some of the ICC members were reportedly waiting for the upcoming annual conference in Colombo, scheduled to be held from July 19 to 22, to raise the issue.
The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium hosted eight matches in total, with the highest total scored at the venue being 137 for 7 and the highest successful chase 111 for 3.
The venue, built by an entity called T20 World Cup Inc, also hosted the India vs Pakistan game, which saw India successfully defending a low score of 119.
After the India vs Pakistan match, the ICC issued a statement on the nature of the tracks used at the Nassau County stadium, stating that “the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted. The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday’s game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches.”
The T20 World Cup was held from June 1 to 29.
The development is likely related to the scrutiny of the matches hosted by the US and in particular the games that were played at the Nassau County stadium in New York.However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.
The ICC hasn’t responded to Cricbuzz’s query related to the development.
The pop-up stadium in New York, which was dismantled after the conclusion of the group stage of the T20 World Cup, was in the news because of the nature of the drop-in pitches used at the venue, which were difficult to bat on and were uneven in nature. Some of the ICC members were reportedly waiting for the upcoming annual conference in Colombo, scheduled to be held from July 19 to 22, to raise the issue.
The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium hosted eight matches in total, with the highest total scored at the venue being 137 for 7 and the highest successful chase 111 for 3.
The venue, built by an entity called T20 World Cup Inc, also hosted the India vs Pakistan game, which saw India successfully defending a low score of 119.
After the India vs Pakistan match, the ICC issued a statement on the nature of the tracks used at the Nassau County stadium, stating that “the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted. The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday’s game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches.”
The T20 World Cup was held from June 1 to 29.