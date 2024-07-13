শনিবার , ১৩ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২৯শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Senior ICC official resigns over T20 World Cup conduct: Report | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৩, ২০২৪ ৪:০২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1720821726 photo



msid 111698554,imgsize 69680

Just a week ahead of the annual conference of the International Cricket Council (ICC), a senior official of the apex body of the sport has resigned because of the conduct of the recently concluded T20 World Cup that was jointly hosted by the US and the West Indies — according to a report in Cricbuzz.
The development is likely related to the scrutiny of the matches hosted by the US and in particular the games that were played at the Nassau County stadium in New York.However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.
The ICC hasn’t responded to Cricbuzz’s query related to the development.
The pop-up stadium in New York, which was dismantled after the conclusion of the group stage of the T20 World Cup, was in the news because of the nature of the drop-in pitches used at the venue, which were difficult to bat on and were uneven in nature. Some of the ICC members were reportedly waiting for the upcoming annual conference in Colombo, scheduled to be held from July 19 to 22, to raise the issue.
The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium hosted eight matches in total, with the highest total scored at the venue being 137 for 7 and the highest successful chase 111 for 3.
The venue, built by an entity called T20 World Cup Inc, also hosted the India vs Pakistan game, which saw India successfully defending a low score of 119.
After the India vs Pakistan match, the ICC issued a statement on the nature of the tracks used at the Nassau County stadium, stating that “the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted. The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday’s game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches.”
The T20 World Cup was held from June 1 to 29.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ctg block hamla
মিছিল নিয়ে আড়াই ঘণ্টা হাঁটলেন কোটাবিরোধীরা
বাংলাদেশ
1720821726 photo
Senior ICC official resigns over T20 World Cup conduct: Report | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
kim kardashian with nita ambani at anant ambani radhika merchant wedding 2024 07 27adef298a48a92be06750b969335b36
Nita Ambani Welcomes Kim Kardashian to Anant Ambani’s Wedding, Walks Hand-in-hand With Her | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Proxy Man Kausar at DU 12 07 2024
চাকরির পরীক্ষায় ‘প্রক্সি’ দিতে ২০ হাজার, পাস করলে লাখ টাকা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1665720776 photo

Maybe I’ll go on to do bigger things: Sourav Ganguly | Cricket News

 sara ali khan sharmila tagore

Sara Ali Khan Bonds With Grandmother Sharmila Tagore In This Cute Reel, Fans Call Them ‘Adorable’

 14 3

এই সাত ফলই শরীর থেকে ঝরাবে অতিরিক্ত মেদ, দূর করবে কোলেস্টেরলের মত সমস্যা, ম্যাজিকের মত কাজ করবে ৷ These 7 fruit will definitely reduce bad cholesterol from body need to be removed those. আপেল, ন্যাশপাতি, ট্রবেরি, পেঁপে, লেবু, অ্যাভোকাডো, আঙুর, এই সমস্ত ফল খেলে ম্যাজিকের মত কাজ করবে শরীর থেকে দূর হবে কোলেস্টেরল, আপেল আঙুরের মত ফল প্রচুর খান দূর হবে কোলেস্টেরলের সমস্যা – News18 Bangla

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 momentmsecond 20201114122811 01561

I-O DATA ポータブルHDD 1TB USB 3.1 Gen1/バスパワー/PC/Mac/薄型/静音/故障予測 日本製 土日サポート :20201114122811-01561:mocaヤフーショップ – 通販

 hardeep puri congress rahul gandhi

Hardeep Puri’s Take on Cong’s Protest, Rahul’s Savarkar Remarks    

 wm blinken

ফিলিস্তিনকে আর্থিক সহায়তা দিচ্ছে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

 wm Rubber Fair Gazi 7 September 2022

চট্টগ্রামে রাবার পণ্যমেলা শুরু, অংশ নিয়েছে গাজী টায়ার

 212cr ring ecommerce ecommerce barta

তিন মাসে ২১২ কোটি টাকা হাতিয়েছে রিংআইডি

 wm Volodymyr Zelensky 22.09.20

হামলার জন্য রাশিয়ার শাস্তি দাবি করল ইউক্রেন

 wm Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez File Photo 11 03 2022

রাশিয়াকে ফের সমর্থন জানাল ভেনিজুয়েলা