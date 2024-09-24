মঙ্গলবার , ২৪ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১০ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Shaheen Afridi back as Pakistan announce squad for first Test against England | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৪, ২০২৪ ১১:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
Shaheen Afridi back as Pakistan announce squad for first Test against England | Cricket News


Shaheen Shah Afridi (AP photo)

NEW DELHI: Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was on Tuesday recalled as the Pakistan selectors announced the squad for the first Test against England, starting on October 7.
Afridi was previously left out of the team for the second and final Test against Bangladesh earlier this month due to a dip in form.
He is now back in the squad for the match set to take place in Multan.
In addition to Afridi, seasoned left-arm spinner Noman Ali has also been named in the squad. Ali was not considered for selection in the recent two-Test series against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh secured victory in both of those matches, serving a big upset.
Noman Ali replaces pace bowler Khurrum Shehzad, who is yet to recover from an injury he suffered during the home series against Bangladesh.
All-rounder Aamer Jamal, who missed the series against Bangladesh due to fitness issues, has been retained in the squad following his recovery.
The rest of the squad comprises players who were part of the recent series against Bangladesh.
The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that head coach Jason Gillispie has requested the selected players to be withdrawn from the ongoing Champions Cup ODI event in Faisalabad. The move is intended to give them rest ahead of the series against England.
With a few exceptions, all selected players, including Shan Masood and Babar Azam, were participating in the Champions Cup play-offs.
Pakistan Test squad: Shan Masood (Capt), Saud Shakil (Vice Capt), Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Huraira, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Shaheen Afridi back as Pakistan announce squad for first Test against England | Cricket News
Shaheen Afridi back as Pakistan announce squad for first Test against England | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
মান্দারী ফুটবল একাডেমীর সভাপতি মুরাদ, সম্পাদক বেলায়েত
মান্দারী ফুটবল একাডেমীর সভাপতি মুরাদ, সম্পাদক বেলায়েত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Deepika Padukone Share Candid Moment at SRK’s Mannat, Pic Goes Viral
Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Deepika Padukone Share Candid Moment at SRK’s Mannat, Pic Goes Viral
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
“শুরু থেকে সচেতন হলে ডেঙ্গু সংক্রমণ হ্রাস পাবে”-স্থানীয় সরকার উপদেষ্টা
“শুরু থেকে সচেতন হলে ডেঙ্গু সংক্রমণ হ্রাস পাবে”-স্থানীয় সরকার উপদেষ্টা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
শেখ হাসিনার গাড়ি বহরে হামলার মামলায় আরো ২ জনের সাক্ষ্য গ্রহণ – Corporate Sangbad

শেখ হাসিনার গাড়ি বহরে হামলার মামলায় আরো ২ জনের সাক্ষ্য গ্রহণ – Corporate Sangbad

 Salman Khan’s Neighbour Alleges Bodies of Film Stars Are Buried in Panvel Farmhouse; Palak Tiwari Clicked With Ibrahim Ali Khan

Salman Khan’s Neighbour Alleges Bodies of Film Stars Are Buried in Panvel Farmhouse; Palak Tiwari Clicked With Ibrahim Ali Khan

 শরণার্থীদের নিরাপত্তা দিতে ব্যর্থ হয়েছে সরকার: মির্জা ফখরুল

শরণার্থীদের নিরাপত্তা দিতে ব্যর্থ হয়েছে সরকার: মির্জা ফখরুল

 আইআইজিএবির সভাপতি আমিনুল হাকিম, মহাসচিব আহমেদ জুনায়েদ

আইআইজিএবির সভাপতি আমিনুল হাকিম, মহাসচিব আহমেদ জুনায়েদ

 অথবা ডটকমে ৫০০ টাকার কন্টেইনার কিনলে ১০০ টাকা ক্যাশব্যাক

অথবা ডটকমে ৫০০ টাকার কন্টেইনার কিনলে ১০০ টাকা ক্যাশব্যাক

 দিনের শুরুতে শেয়ারবাজারে বড় উত্থান

দিনের শুরুতে শেয়ারবাজারে বড় উত্থান

 ‘এগোতে চাইলে আমাদের দলবদ্ধভাবে কাজ করতে হবে’

‘এগোতে চাইলে আমাদের দলবদ্ধভাবে কাজ করতে হবে’

 ১৪ দলের প্রাসঙ্গিকতা আছে, থাকবে: দিলীপ বড়ুয়া

১৪ দলের প্রাসঙ্গিকতা আছে, থাকবে: দিলীপ বড়ুয়া

 Kamal Haasan on Why He Joined Rahul’s Yatra at Red Fort

Kamal Haasan on Why He Joined Rahul’s Yatra at Red Fort

 রাশিয়ার সঙ্গে ঘনিষ্ঠতা: ভারতকে মার্কিন হুঁশিয়ারি

রাশিয়ার সঙ্গে ঘনিষ্ঠতা: ভারতকে মার্কিন হুঁশিয়ারি