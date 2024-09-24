Shaheen Afridi back as Pakistan announce squad for first Test against England | Cricket News

Shaheen Shah Afridi (AP photo)

NEW DELHI: Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was on Tuesday recalled as the Pakistan selectors announced the squad for the first Test against England, starting on October 7.

Afridi was previously left out of the team for the second and final Test against Bangladesh earlier this month due to a dip in form.

He is now back in the squad for the match set to take place in Multan.

In addition to Afridi, seasoned left-arm spinner Noman Ali has also been named in the squad. Ali was not considered for selection in the recent two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh secured victory in both of those matches, serving a big upset.

Noman Ali replaces pace bowler Khurrum Shehzad, who is yet to recover from an injury he suffered during the home series against Bangladesh.

All-rounder Aamer Jamal, who missed the series against Bangladesh due to fitness issues, has been retained in the squad following his recovery.

The rest of the squad comprises players who were part of the recent series against Bangladesh.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that head coach Jason Gillispie has requested the selected players to be withdrawn from the ongoing Champions Cup ODI event in Faisalabad. The move is intended to give them rest ahead of the series against England.

With a few exceptions, all selected players, including Shan Masood and Babar Azam, were participating in the Champions Cup play-offs.

Pakistan Test squad: Shan Masood (Capt), Saud Shakil (Vice Capt), Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Huraira, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah.