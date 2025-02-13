Shaheen Afridi fined for obstructing Matthew Breetzke; two others penalised for celebrations | Cricket News

The ICC has imposed fines on three Pakistan cricketers for violating the code of conduct during their record-breaking chase against South Africa in Karachi.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi faced a 25% match fee fine for deliberately blocking Matthew Breetzke’s path during a single in the 28th over. The incident led to physical contact and a confrontation between the players.

Saud Shakeel and substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam each received 10% match fee fines for celebrating too close to South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma after his run-out in the 29th over.

The ICC also added one demerit point to each player’s disciplinary record. All players have accepted the imposed sanctions, eliminating the need for formal hearings on the incidents.

Pakistan achieved a historic milestone by successfully chasing down 355-4, their highest one-day international target. They will now face New Zealand in the final, which serves as preparation for the Champions Trophy.