Shakib Al Hasan overtakes Tim Southee to become leading T20I wicket-taker | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Shakib Al Hasan came up with a fine match-winning five-wicket haul against Ireland to become leading wicket-taker in T20Is , overtaking New Zealand’s Tim Southee in Chittagong on Wednesday.The Bangladesh star, who has featured in all seven editions of ICC T20 World Cup, attained the landmark when he trapped George Dockrell leg-before off the third ball of the sixth over.Riding on Shakib’s unbeaten 38 and 5/22, Bangladesh won the second T20I by 77 runs and sealed the three-match series 2-0.Shakib has so far 136 wickets in T20Is at an average of 20.67 with an economy rate of 6.8 along with 2339 runs at a strike-rate of 122.33.

Tim Southee is sitting at the second spot with 134 T20I wickets followed by Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (129), NZ’s Ish Sodhi (114) and Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga (107).

Shakib made his T20I debut all the way back in 2006 against Zimbabwe, and has gone on to play 114 T20Is.

Bangladesh won Monday’s opening game by 22 runs. The third match is scheduled at the same venue on Friday.