Sharath Kamal to be India’s flag bearer, Mary Kom appointed chef de mission for Paris Games | More sports News







NEW DELHI: Veteran table tennis player and Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal has been selected as India’s flag bearer for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, while legendary boxer MC Mary Kom was appointed as the chef de mission of the country’s contingent on Thursday.

The Indian Olympic Association ( IOA ) stated in a release that the 41-year-old table tennis player embodies “the unity and spirit of our contingent as they compete on the Olympic stage”.

Assisting Mary Kom in her role as chef de mission will be luger Shiva Keshavan , who has been appointed as the deputy chef de mission.

“Mary Kom’s unparalleled dedication to sports and inspiring journey makes her a natural choice to guide and mentor our athletes at the Olympics,” IOA said.

“Keshavan, a former Olympian in luge, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to support the team’s management and coordination efforts.”

Olympic bronze medallist in rifle shooting Gagan Narang will oversee India’s operations at the shooting range, which is very far from the main venues.

India will be sending its largest-ever shooting contingent to Paris with 19 quotas already in pocket.

“His (Narang’s) meticulous approach and understanding of athletes’ needs will ensure a conducive environment for our shooters,” the statement added.

“These appointments represent a blend of experience, expertise, and leadership that will contribute significantly to the success of our athletes on the global stage, the statement added.

Commenting on the appointments, IOA president PT Usha , said, “We are delighted to have such a distinguished and capable team of officials leading our contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Their expertise, dedication and passion for sports will undoubtedly inspire our athletes to achieve their best and make the nation proud.”

(With PTI inputs)









