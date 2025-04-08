Shardul Thakur bowls five consecutive wides, leaves Rishabh Pant frustrated | Cricket News

Shardul Thakur bowls five consecutive wides, leaves Rishabh Pant frustrated (Screengrabs)

NEW DELHI: It was a bizarre and frustrating sequence at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday as Shardul Thakur delivered five consecutive wides in a single ball (the first of the 13th over) during KKR ’s steep run chase against Lucknow Super Giants .

The moment left Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant visibly exasperated behind the stumps, even showing his frustration with his decision not to take a review for a wide call as things unraveled before him.

With KKR needing 90 off 48 balls, Thakur was handed the ball in a crucial phase.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

But instead of applying pressure, he quite literally released it — again and again, far outside the off-stump.

All five attempts were wide yorkers, and all five missed the mark, each sailing past a disinterested Ajinkya Rahane.

The fifth wide was the worst of the lot — outside the tramline that even skipper Pant was left frustrated as he ended up rejecting Thakur’s request for a review.

What added to the irony, however, was that the over ended with a wicket — Rahane, who had anchored the innings with a fluent 61 off 35 balls, mistimed a full toss straight to Nicholas Pooran at deep midwicket.

Thakur, after all the drama, had his man.

Poll Should Rishabh Pant have taken a review for the wide calls?

While Thakur did eventually get the breakthrough, the damage from the extras couldn’t be ignored.

Against a team that had posted a colossal 238/3 thanks to fireworks from Pooran, Marsh, and Markram, such loose bowling only gave KKR more breathing room during their steep chase.