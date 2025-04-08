Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ৮ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ২৫শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  খেলাধুলা

Shardul Thakur bowls five consecutive wides, leaves Rishabh Pant frustrated | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৮, ২০২৫ ৭:২৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Shardul Thakur bowls five consecutive wides, leaves Rishabh Pant frustrated | Cricket News

Advertise here


Advertise here
Shardul Thakur bowls five consecutive wides, leaves Rishabh Pant frustrated (Screengrabs)

NEW DELHI: It was a bizarre and frustrating sequence at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday as Shardul Thakur delivered five consecutive wides in a single ball (the first of the 13th over) during KKR’s steep run chase against Lucknow Super Giants.
The moment left Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant visibly exasperated behind the stumps, even showing his frustration with his decision not to take a review for a wide call as things unraveled before him.
With KKR needing 90 off 48 balls, Thakur was handed the ball in a crucial phase.
Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
But instead of applying pressure, he quite literally released it — again and again, far outside the off-stump.
All five attempts were wide yorkers, and all five missed the mark, each sailing past a disinterested Ajinkya Rahane.

The fifth wide was the worst of the lot — outside the tramline that even skipper Pant was left frustrated as he ended up rejecting Thakur’s request for a review.
What added to the irony, however, was that the over ended with a wicket — Rahane, who had anchored the innings with a fluent 61 off 35 balls, mistimed a full toss straight to Nicholas Pooran at deep midwicket.
Thakur, after all the drama, had his man.

Poll

Should Rishabh Pant have taken a review for the wide calls?

While Thakur did eventually get the breakthrough, the damage from the extras couldn’t be ignored.
Against a team that had posted a colossal 238/3 thanks to fireworks from Pooran, Marsh, and Markram, such loose bowling only gave KKR more breathing room during their steep chase.


Get the latest IPL 2025 updates on Times of India, including match schedules, team squads, points table and IPL live score for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Don’t miss the list of players in the race for IPL Orange Cap and IPL Purple cap.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ট্রেনের কামরায় আসছিল অদ্ভুত গন্ধ, GRP তাদের কুকুরকে বলল, 'সিটের নীচে কী আছে রে গুলাব?'
ট্রেনের কামরায় আসছিল অদ্ভুত গন্ধ, GRP তাদের কুকুরকে বলল, 'সিটের নীচে কী আছে রে গুলাব?'
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
West Medinipur News: post master established morning school in house to spread education among needy children 
West Medinipur News: post master established morning school in house to spread education among needy children 
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Shardul Thakur bowls five consecutive wides, leaves Rishabh Pant frustrated | Cricket News
Shardul Thakur bowls five consecutive wides, leaves Rishabh Pant frustrated | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
অপহরণ ও ধর্ষণের অভিযোগে ছাত্রদল নেতা বহিষ্কার
অপহরণ ও ধর্ষণের অভিযোগে ছাত্রদল নেতা বহিষ্কার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
বিসিএস এর ‘ই-বর্জ্য ব্যবস্থাপনা’ শীর্ষক প্রশিক্ষণ কর্মশালা আয়োজিত

বিসিএস এর ‘ই-বর্জ্য ব্যবস্থাপনা’ শীর্ষক প্রশিক্ষণ কর্মশালা আয়োজিত

 প্রাক্তন প্রাউড বয়েজ নেতার ২২ বছরের কারাদণ্ড

প্রাক্তন প্রাউড বয়েজ নেতার ২২ বছরের কারাদণ্ড

 ফের নিয়োগ পরীক্ষা স্থগিত, বিতর্কে রাঙ্গামাটি জেলা পরিষদ

ফের নিয়োগ পরীক্ষা স্থগিত, বিতর্কে রাঙ্গামাটি জেলা পরিষদ

 সাংবাদিক মাহফুজ উল্লাহর স্মরণ সভা<br>নির্ভীকভাবে সত্য উচ্চারন করতেন মাহফুজ উল্লাহ

সাংবাদিক মাহফুজ উল্লাহর স্মরণ সভা
নির্ভীকভাবে সত্য উচ্চারন করতেন মাহফুজ উল্লাহ

 সাতক্ষীরা থেকে যাত্রীদের যশোর বিমানবন্দরে পৌঁছে দেবে ইউএস-বাংলা

সাতক্ষীরা থেকে যাত্রীদের যশোর বিমানবন্দরে পৌঁছে দেবে ইউএস-বাংলা

 কোরিয়ানদের মতো ‘গ্লাস স্কিন’ পাওয়া যায় এভাবেই? এত সহজ…! খালি পেটে শুধু এই জল…সত্যি না মিথ্যা জেনে নিন! Korean Glass skin Myth or fact know Raisin water benefits drinking water soaked in Raisin on empty stomach makes skin glow naturally

কোরিয়ানদের মতো ‘গ্লাস স্কিন’ পাওয়া যায় এভাবেই? এত সহজ…! খালি পেটে শুধু এই জল…সত্যি না মিথ্যা জেনে নিন! Korean Glass skin Myth or fact know Raisin water benefits drinking water soaked in Raisin on empty stomach makes skin glow naturally

 নাগরপুরে বিএনপি’র ঢাকা বিভাগীয় সমাবেশ সফল করার লক্ষ্যে লিফলেট বিতরণ

নাগরপুরে বিএনপি’র ঢাকা বিভাগীয় সমাবেশ সফল করার লক্ষ্যে লিফলেট বিতরণ

 চবিতে সশরীরে ক্লাস শুরু ২২ ফেব্রুয়ারি

চবিতে সশরীরে ক্লাস শুরু ২২ ফেব্রুয়ারি

 When Salman Khan Defended Aamir Khan From Affair Rumours

When Salman Khan Defended Aamir Khan From Affair Rumours

 ব্লক মার্কেটে ৬২ কোম্পানির ২৯ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

ব্লক মার্কেটে ৬২ কোম্পানির ২৯ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad
Advertise here