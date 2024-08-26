Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: After retiring from international cricket , former India opener Shikhar Dhawan joined the Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Monday.The 38-year-old southpaw, who declared his retirement on Saturday, is now eligible to play in T20 competitions outside of the Indian Premier League .“My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I’m at ease with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me.“I am eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together,” said Dhawan in a statement, as per PTI.Dhawan scored 12,286 runs for India while playing in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is.The Legends League Cricket is scheduled to be staged in September.