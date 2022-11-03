বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৮ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Shikhar Dhawan to replace Mayank Agarwal as Punjab Kings captain | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৩, ২০২২ ৩:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1667424671 photo


NEW DELHI: Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan will replace Mayank Agarwal as Punjab Kings captain for the 2023 Indian Premier League.
The decision was taken at the franchise’s board meeting on Wednesday.
The move was on expected lines after the 31-year-old from Karnataka failed to take the team to the IPL play-offs earlier this year.
Agarwal was made captain for the 2022 edition after KL Rahul decided to move to Lucknow Super Giants. Besides the team’s inconsistent run, Agarwal’s form also dipped as he managed 196 runs at an average of 16.33.

The franchise had thought about making Dhawan the skipper last year as well but decided to go ahead with Agarwal.
“The board has decided to make Dhawan captain. He has all the experience, both as player and captain in the IPL and also did well for the team in his first season last year,” an IPL source told PTI.
Punjab had paid Rs 8.25 crore for Dhawan’s services at the mega auction earlier this year. The 36-year-old southpaw repaid the faith by scoring 460 runs in 14 games at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 122.66.
The franchise is keen on retaining Agarwal despite handing over the leadership duties to Dhawan. A decision on that will be made soon as the player retention deadline is set at November 15.
Though Dhawan has been a consistent performer in the IPL, he only plays in the 50-over format for India. Of late, he has been captaining the second string India ODI team and will lead the side in New Zealand later this month. In the IPL, he has leadership experience with Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Punjab will also have a new head coach in Trevor Bayliss, who guided England to the 2019 ODI World Cup title and KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. Bayliss will be assisted by fellow Australian Brad Haddin.
The team owners’ expectations are high from the new coach and captain as the franchise searches for its maiden title. Punjab’s final appearance came way back in 2014. They finished sixth in the previous four seasons.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG 1 2 November 2022
যুবলীগের সভাস্থলে যেতে ‘লিফটে ওঠা’ নিয়ে হাতাহাতি
বাংলাদেশ
1667424671 photo
Shikhar Dhawan to replace Mayank Agarwal as Punjab Kings captain | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 24
আয়ুর্বেদশাস্ত্রের জাদু! এই ৫ উপাদানেই নিয়ন্ত্রণে থাকবে ব্লাড সুগার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
srk vijay deverakonda
Shah Rukh Khan Clicks Selfie With Fans On Birthday; Vijay-Samantha’s Kushi In Feb 2023
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1627684507 photo

Tokyo Olympics 2020: US mixed relay team reinstated after appeal | Tokyo Olympics News

 IMG 20220618 WA0017

টাঙ্গাইলে প্রায় ৪ কোটি টাকার সেতু নির্মাণ কাজ শেষ হওয়ার আগেই দেবে গেলো

 wm Andolon

যুগপৎ আন্দোলন প্রস্তুতি, ডিসেম্বরে গণতন্ত্র রূপান্তরের রূপরেখা

 received 5371622686268836

আনোয়ারায় বেঙ্গল ব্যাংকের ১২তম শাখার উদ্বোধন

 20210622 020717

[১] আবুধাবিতে রেমিট্যান্স যোদ্ধা অকাল মৃত্যু

 FB IMG 1648790565715

অনুষ্ঠিত হল বেসিস এর এজিএম

 google message

Google Messages App Has A Serious Ads Problem In India: Here’s How You Can Fix It

 subhas chandra bose

Movies, Web Series on Netaji’s Life One Must Watch

 bruce willis

Bruce Willis ‘Stepping Away’ From Acting After Aphasia Diagnosis; Demi Moore Thanks Fans For Love

 wm afghan paper

আফগানিস্তানে ১৫০ পত্রিকা ছাপা বন্ধ