মঙ্গলবার , ২৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১২ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Shoaib Malik denies divorce rumours with Sania Mirza | Off the field News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৫, ২০২৩ ১১:৫৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1682402228 photo



msid 99749859,imgsize 73342

taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

KARACHI: Rubbishing divorce rumours with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has blamed their “busy schedule” for the couple not to have been seen together in the recent past.
Rumors and speculations about the power couple separating after being married in 2010 were rife after Malik and Sania were not been seen together for the past six months.
Appearing on a local television channel in a special Eid show, Malik insisted he and his wife were neither in any divorce process, nor were they separated.
“My wife and son are away on Eid. I wish I could celebrate Eid with my wife and son,” he said.
The senior cricketer did accept that all marriages go through ups and downs but said this did not mean the relationship was over.
Malik explained why the two had not been seen together for a while now by saying that they both had busy schedules as international sports people.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CNGNEWS
অটোরিকশার সিলিন্ডার বিস্ফোরণে একই পরিবারের দগ্ধ ৫
বাংলাদেশ
1682402228 photo
Shoaib Malik denies divorce rumours with Sania Mirza | Off the field News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 10 37
আপনাকে নীরোগ রাখতে জুড়িহীন হলেও এই অসুখে মুড়ি খাবেন নাpuffed rice would be avoided in this disease in spite of its health benefits – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
alia bhattttt
New Mom Alia Bhatt Travels Solo To Dubai; Hotel Staff Makes Sure She Doesn’t Miss Raha
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm rabindra university

রবীন্দ্র বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ৬ষ্ঠ প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উদযাপিত

 1665576471 photo

Suryakumar Yadav remains static at 2nd in ICC T20I rankings | Cricket News

 wm crimiea1

ক্রিমিয়া পুনর্দখলের মাধ্যমে যুদ্ধ শেষ হবে: জেলেনস্কি

 1639596615 photo

Watford’s Burnley clash postponed due to Covid outbreak | Football News

 wm Pappa 1

‘ইতিহাস থেকে বঙ্গবন্ধুর নাম মুছে ফেলতে চেয়েছিল বিএনপি-জামায়াত’

 FAKRUL.ISLAMjpg

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি ‘মরার ওপর খাঁড়ার ঘা’: ফখরুল

 wm Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Department 19 10 2019 750x563 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1

উপহারের টাকা এখনও পাননি শিক্ষকেরা

 alia bhatt with shaheen bhatt

Alia Bhatt Glows in No-Makeup Look After Acing Surya Namaskar With Sister Shaheen; See Pics

 wm savar

সাভারে আওয়ামী লীগের সমাবেশ চলছে

 wm Ec building Edit

‘গদি টিকিয়ে রাখতে’ ইসি বিল, নির্বাচনকালীন সরকারের দাবি