শনিবার, ০৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:১৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Shocking revelation! How Shah Rukh Khan saved Cheteshwar Pujara’s career | Cricket News ‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ From Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Is OUT; Anirudh’s Electrifying Tribute To The Superstar Wins Hearts | Tamil Cinema News 2026 Grammys Nominations: Yungblud Says ‘So Lucky to Do This’ While Cardi B Calls It A Dream | Hollywood News Sudhanshu Pandey Finally Addresses Anupamaa Exit, Says ‘I Feel Blessed Yet Scared’ | Television News ‘I was preparing …’: Abhishek Sharma reveals planning behind Player of the Series show in Australia | Cricket News লিবিয়া থেকে এক মাসে দেশে ফিরলেন ৯২৮ বাংলাদেশি ফ্যাসিবাদের উত্থান আর সম্ভব নয়: নওশাদ জমির ইসলামী আন্দোলনের নেতার ছবি ভুলভাবে ব্যবহারের প্রতিবাদ ট্রাক চাপায় মোটরসাইকেল আরহি নিহত ‘Still feels just as special every time I see it’: Harmanpreet Kaur on India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Shocking revelation! How Shah Rukh Khan saved Cheteshwar Pujara’s career | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Shocking revelation! How Shah Rukh Khan saved Cheteshwar Pujara’s career | Cricket News


Shah Rukh Khan (PTI Photo)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have earned a reputation as a preferred franchise in the IPL, known for both their successful history and exceptional player treatment. Many players, including Rinku Singh, remain loyal to the team due to their supportive approach during difficult times.A previously unknown story has emerged about Cheteshwar Pujara’s connection with KKR. In 2009, at age 21, Pujara joined KKR following an impressive domestic season. During a practice match, he suffered a severe anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his knee, an injury that typically requires up to a year for recovery and has ended many athletic careers.“Destiny impelled him to dash heedlessly to a ball for a catch that was never there; and the result: a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, an impending surgery and a temporarily halted cricketing career — all without playing a single game for KKR,” wrote Puja Pujara, Cheteshwar’s wife, in The Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife.KKR took immediate action to help Pujara, arranging for his surgery in Cape Town, where specialised sports injury treatment was available. Initially, Pujara’s father preferred the surgery to be done in Rajkot, their hometown, but Shah Rukh Khan personally intervened to convince him about the superior medical care in South Africa.The franchise managed all logistics, including passports, visas, and travel arrangements. They also arranged for Pujara’s father and family doctor to accompany him.“Shah Rukh also told me that Chintu had a great future ahead of him and should have the best available medical treatment. When he realised I was worried about the absence of a support system in South Africa and my faith in Dr Shah’s abilities, he offered to fly him and any family members I wanted with me,” Pujara’s father stated in the book.“We’ll also fly down anyone you want for the surgery. We’ll pay them here so that you have your own people around you,” a KKR representative told Pujara’s family, as mentioned in the book.The surgery proved successful, allowing Pujara to make a complete recovery. He went on to become a crucial Test batsman for India before his recent retirement.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘I was preparing …’: Abhishek Sharma reveals planning behind Player of the Series show in Australia | Cricket News

‘I was preparing …’: Abhishek Sharma reveals planning behind Player of the Series show in Australia | Cricket News

‘Still feels just as special every time I see it’: Harmanpreet Kaur on India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph | Cricket News

‘Still feels just as special every time I see it’: Harmanpreet Kaur on India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph | Cricket News

Rain washes out Brisbane decider as India seal T20I series 2-1 over Australia | Cricket News

Rain washes out Brisbane decider as India seal T20I series 2-1 over Australia | Cricket News

Rishabh Pant eases injury fears after retiring hurt; returns to bat for India A against South Africa A | Cricket News

Rishabh Pant eases injury fears after retiring hurt; returns to bat for India A against South Africa A | Cricket News

Asia Cup trophy row: ‘Ice has been broken,’ says BCCI secretary after meeting with Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai | Cricket News

Asia Cup trophy row: ‘Ice has been broken,’ says BCCI secretary after meeting with Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai | Cricket News

Why Tilak Varma is not playing the crucial 5th T20I against Australia – Explained | Cricket News

Why Tilak Varma is not playing the crucial 5th T20I against Australia – Explained | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST