Shocking revelation! How Shah Rukh Khan saved Cheteshwar Pujara’s career | Cricket News

Shah Rukh Khan (PTI Photo)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have earned a reputation as a preferred franchise in the IPL, known for both their successful history and exceptional player treatment. Many players, including Rinku Singh, remain loyal to the team due to their supportive approach during difficult times.A previously unknown story has emerged about Cheteshwar Pujara’s connection with KKR. In 2009, at age 21, Pujara joined KKR following an impressive domestic season. During a practice match, he suffered a severe anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his knee, an injury that typically requires up to a year for recovery and has ended many athletic careers.“Destiny impelled him to dash heedlessly to a ball for a catch that was never there; and the result: a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, an impending surgery and a temporarily halted cricketing career — all without playing a single game for KKR,” wrote Puja Pujara, Cheteshwar’s wife, in The Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife.KKR took immediate action to help Pujara, arranging for his surgery in Cape Town, where specialised sports injury treatment was available. Initially, Pujara’s father preferred the surgery to be done in Rajkot, their hometown, but Shah Rukh Khan personally intervened to convince him about the superior medical care in South Africa.The franchise managed all logistics, including passports, visas, and travel arrangements. They also arranged for Pujara’s father and family doctor to accompany him.“Shah Rukh also told me that Chintu had a great future ahead of him and should have the best available medical treatment. When he realised I was worried about the absence of a support system in South Africa and my faith in Dr Shah’s abilities, he offered to fly him and any family members I wanted with me,” Pujara’s father stated in the book.“We’ll also fly down anyone you want for the surgery. We’ll pay them here so that you have your own people around you,” a KKR representative told Pujara’s family, as mentioned in the book.The surgery proved successful, allowing Pujara to make a complete recovery. He went on to become a crucial Test batsman for India before his recent retirement.