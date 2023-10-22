Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla’s record, becomes fastest to 2,000 ODI runs | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India’s dynamic opening batsman, Shubman Gill , etched his name in cricket history by surpassing Hashim Amla ‘s record, emerging as the fastest cricketer to reach the coveted 2,000-run mark in One Day International (ODI) cricket.This remarkable feat transpired during India’s World Cup match against New Zealand, where Gill’s swift ascent to this milestone played a pivotal role in India’s pursuit of New Zealand’s 273-run target in Dharamsala.

Gill’s awe-inspiring journey to the 2,000-run milestone required just 38 innings, a remarkable achievement that bettered the previous record held by South Africa’s Hashim Amla, who had reached the same milestone in 40 innings. Gill’s accomplishment not only reflects his prodigious batting talent but also provided India with a robust start in their endeavour to chase down New Zealand’s target.

The 24-year-old Gill’s journey in the world of cricket has been nothing short of extraordinary. Since his ODI debut for India in 2019, he has consistently left an indelible mark. In the span of 37 ODI matches, he has recorded an impressive record, amassing six centuries and ten half-centuries. This impressive batting prowess underscores his consistency and his ability to make substantial contributions to the Indian cricket team.

The list of innings taken by batters to achieve the remarkable 2,000-run milestone in ODIs now stands as follows:

38 – Shubman Gill

40 – Hashim Amla

45 – Zaheer Abbas

45 – Kevin Pietersen

45 – Babar Azam

45 – Rassie van der Dussen

Shubman Gill’s ascent to this milestone underscores his burgeoning star status in international cricket, solidifying his role as a pivotal figure in India’s formidable batting lineup. His swift journey to the 2,000-run mark stands as a testament to his exceptional talent and the promise he holds as a prominent batsman for the Indian cricket team.