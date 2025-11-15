শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৫৮ অপরাহ্ন
Shubman Gill fitness update: India Test captain taken to hospital for scans | Cricket News

  শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Shubman Gill fitness update: India Test captain taken to hospital for scans | Cricket News


Shubman Gill was in considerable pain and underwent scans and routine assessment at the medical facility. (PTI Photo)

India Test captain Shubman Gill was taken to a hospital in Kolkata after there was no relief from the neck pain. It is understood that Gill had a neck brace on when he left the Eden Gardens with the Indian cricket team’s doctor. The 26-year-old was in considerable pain and underwent scans and routine assessment at the medical facility. His vitals are in order at the moment, and the BCCI medical team is waiting for reports to decide the future course of action.If required, the youngster could stay under observation overnight, but all of that depends on the scan reports. The Indian cricket board confirmed that he had a neck spasm. Gill lasted just three deliveries in the middle, as he experienced severe pain moments after hitting a boundary and was immediately off the field. While walking back to the change room, the right-hander kept rubbing the back of his neck. All stakeholders are currently focused on the cricketer’s well-being, and there are no discussions around him taking the field at the moment.

‘We need to determine how he got it’: Morne Morkel on Shubman Gill’s injury & pitch quality at Eden Gardens

At the end of the day’s play, India bowling coach Morne Morkel revealed that India’s No. 4 woke up with a “stiff neck” and downplayed the workload chatter.“Gill is a very fit guy, he looks after himself very well, so it’s just unfortunate this morning that he woke up with a stiff neck and that carried him into the day, which was crucial for us,” said Morkel.“Another sort of partnership with him batting around was going to be needed for us at the time and… just bad timing,” he further added.Gill’s father is in Kolkata for the Test match and is by the Indian captain’s side.





