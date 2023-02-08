Shubman Gill gets sweep shot tips from coach Rahul Dravid ahead of first Australia Test | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Preparing rank turners for the touring Australian team must be a good strategy by the Indian think tank but they are also aware of the fact that they might get the taste of their own medicine against the mighty Aussies.
Keeping this thing in mind, India batters Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli practiced sweep shots during the team’s net session on Tuesday ahead of the first Test against Australia starting on Thursday in Nagpur.
Australia too have quality spinners in the form of seasoned off-break bowler Nathan Lyon, left-arm orthodox Ashton Agar, leg-break bowler Mitchell Swepson and young offie Todd Murphy who can trouble the Indian batters on turning tracks.
In fact, head coach Rahul Dravid spent a good amount of time with Gill while explaining the various methods to keep the sweep down with some shadow practice.
Dravid was seen showing Gill as to how he can avoid offering catches to forward short leg or leg gully if there is a big turn on offer.
Gill was later seen himself standing at forward short leg with fielding coach T Dileep giving him close in catching practice.
The Indian team had as many nine specialist spinners — four in the main squad and five from domestic and India A fringes helping the batters out.
While Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav would like to conserve energies for the big five days, there were off-spinners Pulkit Narang and Jayant Yadav along with leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and left-arm orthodox Ravisrinivas Sai Kishore and Saurabh Kumar who did bulk of the job.
“The things that, obviously, we have worked on is playing spin, and we know the pitches are going to play here in India and what to expect. Keeping that in mind, we have practiced playing spin,” KL Rahul gave a sneak peek into the team’s preparation in the lead up.
“Each person has his own individual plans. Everybody wants to play a certain way, or everyone has their own set way which has been discussed with the coaches. We have discussed this as a batting group in an attempt to try and play spin better,” said the Indian vice captain.
(With inputs from PTI)
