বুধবার , ১২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ২৯শে মাঘ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

Shubman Gill scripts history with century in 50th ODI | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১২, ২০২৫ ৪:৩২ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Shubman Gill continued his sublime form in the ODI series against England, becoming the first Indian batter to score a century in his 50th ODI. He achieved this milestone during the third and final match of the series in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
This marked Gill’s seventh century in ODIs, making him the fastest batter to reach the landmark in just 50 innings.

His 95-ball hundred carried even more significance as he became only the fifth batter to score a century at the same venue across all three formats. Gill now has centuries in Tests, T20Is, and ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Faf du Plessis (Wanderers), David Warner (Adelaide Oval), Babar Azam (National Stadium) and Quinton de Kock (Supersport Park) are the other batters to have scored centuries at a venue in all three formats.

Gill smashes 14 fours and three sixes during his blazing 112-run knock off 102 balls before being dismissed by Adil Rashid.
Gill had also become the fastest to reach 2,500 runs in ODI history — a remarkable achievement for the young star.





