Shubman Gill slams his second ODI century in third one-dayer against Sri Lanka | Cricket News

রবিবার , ১৫ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩
Shubman Gill slams his second ODI century in third one-dayer against Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: Talented Shubman Gill has justified his inclusion in the playing XI over another rising star Ishan Kishan as he hit his second ODI hundred against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
Gill’s century came in 89 balls with the help of 10 fours and two maximums.
Gill’s fine knock finally ended by Lankan seamer Kusan Rajitha who cleaned him up on 116. His knock was studded with 14 fours and two sixes.

Gill, who added 131 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, raced to his fifty off 52 balls that included eight boundaries.
Gill, who scored his first century against Zimbabwe, is the only batter in men’s ODIs from India to have an average of 55 and a strike rate of more than 100.
Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma gave India a good start as the duo put on a 95-run stand for the first wicket.

Earlier, Rohit won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka.
India made two changes as Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik made way for Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar in the playing XI.
Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes, bringing in Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage.





