বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১২ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam qualify for Asian Para Games | Badminton News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৭, ২০২৩ ১২:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1690397332 photo



msid 102147721,imgsize 83902

NEW DELHI: Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam have successfully qualified for the upcoming Asian Para Games, which are slated to take place in Hangzhou, China, from October 22 to 28.

During the trials held in Greater Noida from July 24 to 26, Bhagat showcased his exceptional skills in the singles SL3 category, securing victory in four out of his five matches.
His outstanding performance earned him a place in both singles and doubles events, further highlighting his prowess on the badminton court.

In doubles, Pramod and his partner Sukant won three out of their four matches to seal their spots.

In mixed doubles, Pramod and Manisha Ramadas won five of their six games to make the cut.
On the other hand, world No. 3 Sukant won three out of his five matches to seal his spot in the singles SL4 category.
“I am happy to have sealed all 3 spots for the Asian Para Games. It’s been very exciting and competitive few days. All I am thinking about is recovery and focus for next week 4 nations International at England,” Pramod said in a release.
Sukant added: “There were some close matches in the trials, I am happier to have pulled out my spot. I am really happy with my performance and will start training with the Asian Para Games in mind.”
Among others, Nitesh Kumar, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun, Manasi Joshi, Manisha Ramadas, Thulasimathi Murugesan and Krishna Nagar also made the cut.
(With PTI Inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Dengue Patient at Dhaka Shishu Hospital 25 07 2021 1
চট্টগ্রামে ডেঙ্গুতে মৃত্যু আরও ১ শিশুর
বাংলাদেশ
1690397332 photo
Shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam qualify for Asian Para Games | Badminton News
খেলাধুলা
haldi 1 1
Skin Care: ত্বক উজ্জ্বল করতে পারে এই উপাদান! ম্যাজিকাল গ্লো আনবে নিমেষে, জেনে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
gadar 2 sunny deol
‘Love on Both Sides’: Sunny Deol Blames ‘Political Game’ for Hatred Between India, Pakistan | WATCH
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm colombia1

জঙ্গলে উড়োজাহাজ বিধ্বস্তের ৪০ দিন পর ৪ শিশু জীবিত উদ্ধার

 1645502423 photo

Wriddhiman Saha deserved honesty and clarity about his position: Rahul Dravid | Cricket News

 download 23 2

আজ ঢাকায় আসছে না ফাইজারের ১০ লাখ টিকা, আসবে ১ সেপ্টেম্বর বিকেলে

 sas

Sussanne Khan’s Animal Glow Routine Should Be Your Next Favourite Workout

 wm Ukraine 19.01.2023

হেলিকপ্টার দুর্ঘটনায় স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী নিহত, তদন্তে ইউক্রেন

 1675890524 photo

Zimbabwe hold off late West Indies charge to draw first Test | Cricket News

 6 14

বিএসইসি চেয়ারম্যানকে সিএসই’র অভিনন্দন – Corporate Sangbad

 received 646569196651503

পিলখানা ট্রাজেডি ইতিহাসের ঘৃণীত অধ্যায় : মোস্তফা ভুইয়া

 green delta insurance

গ্রীণডেল্টা ইন্স্যুরেন্সের পর্ষদ সভা ১১ মে – Corporate Sangbad

 received 512679500632142

পলাশীর পরাজয়ের কারণ ছিল সীমাহীন লোভ-দুর্নীতি : মোস্তফা ভুইয়া