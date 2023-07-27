Shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam qualify for Asian Para Games | Badminton News

NEW DELHI: Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam have successfully qualified for the upcoming Asian Para Games , which are slated to take place in Hangzhou, China, from October 22 to 28.

During the trials held in Greater Noida from July 24 to 26, Bhagat showcased his exceptional skills in the singles SL3 category, securing victory in four out of his five matches.

His outstanding performance earned him a place in both singles and doubles events, further highlighting his prowess on the badminton court.

In doubles, Pramod and his partner Sukant won three out of their four matches to seal their spots.

In mixed doubles, Pramod and Manisha Ramadas won five of their six games to make the cut.

On the other hand, world No. 3 Sukant won three out of his five matches to seal his spot in the singles SL4 category.

“I am happy to have sealed all 3 spots for the Asian Para Games. It’s been very exciting and competitive few days. All I am thinking about is recovery and focus for next week 4 nations International at England,” Pramod said in a release.

Sukant added: “There were some close matches in the trials, I am happier to have pulled out my spot. I am really happy with my performance and will start training with the Asian Para Games in mind.”

Among others, Nitesh Kumar, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj , Tarun, Manasi Joshi, Manisha Ramadas, Thulasimathi Murugesan and Krishna Nagar also made the cut.

(With PTI Inputs)