‘Since retiring from cricket, I don’t mind…’: Sachin Tendulkar makes witty social media post | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Sachin Tendulkar , often revered as the “ God of Cricket ,” has always had a knack for blending humour with his immense popularity.Recently, the cricket legend took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a light-hearted moment with his followers, showcasing a side of his life that fans rarely get to see.“Since retiring from cricket, I don’t mind ducks,” Tendulkar quipped in his post, accompanied by a picture of him feeding ducks near a serene lake.The witty remark was a playful nod to the term “duck” in cricket, which refers to a batsman being dismissed without scoring any runs.

For a player of Tendulkar’s stature—who holds the record for the most runs in both Test and ODI cricket—the concept of getting out for a duck was a rare occurrence, but the humour in his statement wasn’t lost on his millions of fans.

The post quickly went viral, with fans and fellow cricketers alike flooding the comments section with laughter and admiration. Many praised Tendulkar for his ability to find humour in situations and for staying connected with his fans in such a relatable way.

Some even reminisced about the few times he was dismissed for a duck during his illustrious career, but they all agreed that his contributions to the game far outweighed any such moments.

A few months back, Wimbledon ’s Centre Court was graced with a memorable moment when the announcer introduced Sachin Tendulkar, highlighting his status as a cricketing icon, World Cup winner, and the sport’s highest run-scorer.

As the announcer’s voice echoed through the historic venue, declaring, “Joining us today is a legend of the game from India, another World Cup winner and the highest run-scorer in cricket history—please welcome Sachin Tendulkar!”, the crowd erupted into applause, offering a momentous and unforgettable reception for the cricket legend.