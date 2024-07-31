বুধবার , ৩১ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৬ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Since retiring from cricket, I don’t mind…’: Sachin Tendulkar makes witty social media post | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৩১, ২০২৪ ৮:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
‘Since retiring from cricket, I don’t mind…’: Sachin Tendulkar makes witty social media post | Cricket News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;



NEW DELHI: Sachin Tendulkar, often revered as the “God of Cricket,” has always had a knack for blending humour with his immense popularity.
Recently, the cricket legend took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a light-hearted moment with his followers, showcasing a side of his life that fans rarely get to see.
“Since retiring from cricket, I don’t mind ducks,” Tendulkar quipped in his post, accompanied by a picture of him feeding ducks near a serene lake.The witty remark was a playful nod to the term “duck” in cricket, which refers to a batsman being dismissed without scoring any runs.

For a player of Tendulkar’s stature—who holds the record for the most runs in both Test and ODI cricket—the concept of getting out for a duck was a rare occurrence, but the humour in his statement wasn’t lost on his millions of fans.
The post quickly went viral, with fans and fellow cricketers alike flooding the comments section with laughter and admiration. Many praised Tendulkar for his ability to find humour in situations and for staying connected with his fans in such a relatable way.
Some even reminisced about the few times he was dismissed for a duck during his illustrious career, but they all agreed that his contributions to the game far outweighed any such moments.
A few months back, Wimbledon’s Centre Court was graced with a memorable moment when the announcer introduced Sachin Tendulkar, highlighting his status as a cricketing icon, World Cup winner, and the sport’s highest run-scorer.
As the announcer’s voice echoed through the historic venue, declaring, “Joining us today is a legend of the game from India, another World Cup winner and the highest run-scorer in cricket history—please welcome Sachin Tendulkar!”, the crowd erupted into applause, offering a momentous and unforgettable reception for the cricket legend.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

চবি’র ২ শিক্ষকের বাসার সামনে হাতবোমা বিস্ফোরণের অভিযোগ
চবি’র ২ শিক্ষকের বাসার সামনে হাতবোমা বিস্ফোরণের অভিযোগ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘Since retiring from cricket, I don’t mind…’: Sachin Tendulkar makes witty social media post | Cricket News
‘Since retiring from cricket, I don’t mind…’: Sachin Tendulkar makes witty social media post | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Deepika Padukone On Kareena Kapoor’s Wish To Star In Love Aaj Kal: ‘Don’t Expect Every Film With Boyfriend…’
Deepika Padukone On Kareena Kapoor’s Wish To Star In Love Aaj Kal: ‘Don’t Expect Every Film With Boyfriend…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
জমি নিয়ে বিরোধে প্রতিপক্ষের হামলায় ঘর-বাড়ি ভাংচুর, আহত ৫, হয়রানির শিকার স্বপন
জমি নিয়ে বিরোধে প্রতিপক্ষের হামলায় ঘর-বাড়ি ভাংচুর, আহত ৫, হয়রানির শিকার স্বপন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
এশিয়াটিক ল্যাবরেটরিজের আইপিও আবেদন শুরু সোমবার

এশিয়াটিক ল্যাবরেটরিজের আইপিও আবেদন শুরু সোমবার

 Australia eyeing Ashes whitewash with eye on WTC final, says Nathan Lyon | Cricket News

Australia eyeing Ashes whitewash with eye on WTC final, says Nathan Lyon | Cricket News

 ফনিক্স ফিন্যান্সের পর্ষদ সভা ২৪ জুন – Corporate Sangbad

ফনিক্স ফিন্যান্সের পর্ষদ সভা ২৪ জুন – Corporate Sangbad

 ১৯ মাস পর খুলল কুমিল্লা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়

১৯ মাস পর খুলল কুমিল্লা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়

 ‘He Inspired Every Actor of His Generation’

‘He Inspired Every Actor of His Generation’

 নানা আয়োজনে খোকাকে স্মরণ

নানা আয়োজনে খোকাকে স্মরণ

 খালেদা জিয়ার শারীরিক অবস্থা অপরিবর্তিত: এভারকেয়ার

খালেদা জিয়ার শারীরিক অবস্থা অপরিবর্তিত: এভারকেয়ার

 Ways to Lose Belly Fat: পেটের চর্বি কমছে না কিছুতেই? জেনে নিন ভুঁড়ি কমানোর সহজ ফর্মুলা

Ways to Lose Belly Fat: পেটের চর্বি কমছে না কিছুতেই? জেনে নিন ভুঁড়ি কমানোর সহজ ফর্মুলা

 Shabana Azmi’s Mother Told Her ‘She Has Done Such a Bad Job’ After Watching Her Movie Faslah

Shabana Azmi’s Mother Told Her ‘She Has Done Such a Bad Job’ After Watching Her Movie Faslah

 Disha Patani Serves Major Make-up Inspiration to Go Along with Tie Dye Trend

Disha Patani Serves Major Make-up Inspiration to Go Along with Tie Dye Trend