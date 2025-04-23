Slammed! ‘Rishabh Pant visibly tensed, cannot give excuses’ | Cricket News

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants’ Rishabh Pant with teammates celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals’ Abishek Porel during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, in Lucknow. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

New Delhi:Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets in their IPL 2025 match on Tuesday, resulting in LSG suffering their fourth defeat in nine games.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant seemed quite agitated in the team dugout during the LSG innings and was seen having an intense discussion with the team’s mentor Zaheer Khan after his dismissal. The wicket-keeper batter walked out to bat at the number seven position in the final over of the innings, getting out for a duck.

“I feel Pant really needs to take the onus on himself. He really needs to take the decisions on his own. Sometimes these visuals are not really good if you are a good team. Because you want everything to be closed doors. You want everything to be said indoors. And also you don’t want any dirty laundry to be washed outside,” said former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu.

“Pant really needs to take the control of the decisions that are being made at LSG. He needs to come up the order. He cannot give any more excuses. He is the captain and it is a captain’s sport. We all acknowledge that. Going forward, LSG need to make a few changes: maybe get Mayank Yadav in. Also Pant has to bat slightly higher. You are visibly quite tensed about the whole situation,” he added.

Pant has scored 106 runs in nine IPL 2025 matches at a strike rate of 96.36, showcasing his minimal impact. The wicket-keeper batter admitted that LSG are yet to figure out their best combination, during the post-match interaction after the loss against DC. The Lucknow-based franchise will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next match.