Smriti Mandhana’s stunning century takes her to new high on all-time ODI list

Smriti Mandhana (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Smriti Mandhana continued her golden run in ODIs, bringing up her 11th hundred in style during the final of the Women’s Tri-Nation ODI Series against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday. Her fluent 116 off just 101 balls set the tone for India’s commanding totalWith this knock, Mandhana now stands third on the all-time list of most centuries in Women’s ODIs, behind Australia’s Meg Lanning (15) and New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (13). Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!It was a masterclass in timing and shot selection, as the left-hander struck 15 fours and maintained a brisk strike rate of 114.85.

Most hundreds in women’s cricket

Meg Lanning (Australia): 15

Suzie Bates (New Zealand): 13

Smriti Mandhana (India): 11

Tammy Beaumont (England): 10

Hayley Matthews (West Indies): 9

Opening the innings with debutant Pratika Rawal, Mandhana anchored India after an early wicket. While Rawal managed 30 off 49 balls, it was Mandhana who dominated the partnership, finding boundaries with ease and keeping the scoreboard ticking.India came into the final as table-toppers, having won three of their four games. The Harmanpreet-led side made one change, handing a debut to medium-pacer Kranti Goud in place of Shuchi Upadhyay.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, missed the services of their key all-rounder Kavisha Dilhari due to illness. Inoka Ranaweera and Piumi Wathsala came into the XI as replacements.Regardless of the outcome, Mandhana’s milestone innings has once again underlined her stature as one of the finest batters in women’s cricket today.