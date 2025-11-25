Smriti Mandhana’s wedding postponed: ‘Rote-rote tabiyat kharab ho gayi’ — Mother shares update on Palash Muchhal’s health | Cricket News

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana

NEW DELHi: India cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s father was suddenly hospitalised with heart-attack–like symptoms on Sunday, forcing the family to postpone the much-awaited wedding. A day later, reports emerged that groom-to-be Palash Muchhal had also been rushed to a hospital in Sangli after breaking down under emotional stress.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Palash has since returned to Mumbai and is “resting and recovering”, his mother Amita Muchhal said, while revealing how the emotional turmoil around Smriti’s father’s health took a severe toll on her son.

Smriti Mandhana’s Father And Fiance Palash Muchhal Rushed To Hospital, Wedding Postpones!

“Palash ko uncle se bahut zyada attachment hai… Smriti se zyada yeh dono close hain,” she told Hindustan Times, describing how deeply Palash is connected to Shrinivas Mandhana. “Jab unko hogaya toh Smriti se phele Palash ne decision liya ke phere nahi karne jab tak uncle thik nahi ho jaate.” According to her, even before Smriti, it was Palash who insisted the wedding must be halted until her father recovered.Amita recounted the frightening moments leading up to the hospitalisation: “Rote rote ek dum tabiyat kharab ho gai… stress bahut hai. They had to keep him in the hospital for four hours. IV drip chadi, ECG hua, aur doosre tests hoye. Sab normal aaye, but the stress was just too much,” she said. Since the haldi ceremony had already taken place, the family had asked Palash to stay indoors — but the emotional pressure overtook him.The couple were set to get married in Sangli on November 23, but everything changed when Smriti’s father, Shrinivas, suddenly fell ill and was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital. Doctors later told ANI that his symptoms were likely triggered by “physical or mental stress” from the hectic wedding preparations.Amita described how joyous he had been the previous day: “Ek din phele bahut dance kiya… Instagram pe Stories dal rahe the. But while we were planning the baraat, he suddenly felt discomfort. Pehle bataya nahi… jab badhne lagi, ambulance bulai.”Only the pheras were left when the families realised they had no choice but to postpone the wedding.“Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain… Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome,” she said, adding that she cancelled all remaining functions for November 24.Despite the emotional setback, Amita remains hopeful: “Everything will be fine… shaadi bohot jaldi hogi.”