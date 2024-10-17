South Africa stun mighty Australia to enter Women’s T20 World Cup final | Cricket News

Image credit: T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: South Africa delivered a strong performance to beat Australia by eight wickets and advance to the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday. With this victory, South Africa avenged their previous loss to Australia in the last summit clash, where Australia won by 19 runs to claim their sixth title.

Winning the toss, South African captain Laura Wolvaardt decided to field first.Australia managed to score 134 for five, with Beth Mooney leading her team with a 42-ball 44.

Ayabonga Khaka was the standout bowler for South Africa, picking up two wickets for 24 runs.

Chasing 135 to win, South Africa achieved the target with 16 balls remaining. Anneke Bosch played a crucial role with an unbeaten 74 off 48 balls, and Wolvaardt contributed with a 37-ball 42.

Australia struggled early in their innings after losing Grace Harris and Georgia Wareham quickly, leaving them at 18 for two in the third over.

Mooney and Tahlia McGrath then put together a 50-run partnership to stabilize the innings.

McGrath was dismissed for 27 off 33 balls by Nonkululeko Mlaba, bringing Ellyse Perry to the crease in the 13th over.

This win sets up South Africa for the final as they seek their first Women’s T20 World Cup title.