মঙ্গলবার , ১৩ মে ২০২৫ | ৩১শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

South African board wants IPL players back by May 26 for WTC Final: Report

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৩, ২০২৫ ১১:৩৭ অপরাহ্ণ
South African board wants IPL players back by May 26 for WTC Final: Report


Cricket South Africa (CSA) demands its players, including eight members selected for the World Test Championship final, to return from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 by May 26, ahead of their crucial match at Lord’s from June 11. This requirement affects 20 South African players currently participating in the IPL, with ongoing negotiations between CSA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).Proteas men’s head coach Shukri Conrad addressed the situation on Tuesday, stating: “The initial agreement with the IPL and the BCCI was with the final being on the 25th, our players would return on the 26th so that it allows them ample time before we fly out on the 30th. Nothing has changed from our perspective. That is the ongoing conversations that are being had between people in a higher pay grade than I am, i.e. the Director of Cricket (Enoch Nkwe) and Pholetsi Mosek (CSA CEO), so they’re dealing with that. But as it stands, we’re not budging on that, I don’t think. We want our players back on the 26th, and hopefully that comes to fruition.”The eight players named in the WTC final squad include Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, and Tristan Stubbs, representing various IPL franchises.CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe confirmed to Cricbuzz that discussions with IPL and BCCI are still ongoing.Quiz: Who’s that IPL player?The selected players are scheduled to gather in Arundel, England, on May 31, with a warm-up match against Zimbabwe planned for June 3-6 before heading to London for the WTC final.Due to a week-long suspension caused by border tensions, the IPL’s revised schedule extends the league stage until May 27, with playoffs beginning May 29, beyond CSA’s May 26 return deadline.

Virat Kohli was always a VIBE during India’s practice sessions

Some players might return earlier, as teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad are already out of playoff contention, playing their final game on May 25 against KKR. Similarly, Lucknow Super Giants face qualification challenges despite their last scheduled game on May 27 against RCB.The remaining South African players in the IPL include Dewald Brevis, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, David Miller, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Heinrich Klaasen.The IPL is set to resume on May 17 following its one-week pause.





Source link

