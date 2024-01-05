South Africa’s Dean Elgar bows out with ‘amazing memories’ | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: Dean Elgar may have ended his Test cricket career as a losing captain, but the Proteas reflected on it as a significant journey filled with incredible memories.

The 36-year-old opener bid farewell after a Test that will be etched in history as the shortest ever in terms of balls bowled.

Despite his remarkable 185 in the series’ first Test against India, Elgar’s final appearance saw him scoring only four and 12 in a match that ended with the tourists clinching victory by seven wickets, leveling the series.

In a candid admission, Elgar acknowledged his wrong call of opting to bat on Wednesday, which led to a stunned South African team being dismissed for a mere 55 runs.

“I would have liked to do more in this game,” he said at the post match presentation ceremony where he was named joint player of the series with Jasprit Bumrah.

“Still very proud of my performance in Centurion and finally on the board in the hundred club there.

“But pretty difficult batting conditions….it would have been brilliant,” he added referring to pulling off a win in his final match.

Elgar, who scored 5331 runs at an average of 38.08 in 85 Tests, said the Indian attack had been outstanding with Mohammed Siraj taking six wickets in the first innings and then joint player of the series Bumrah six in the second.

“You want to challenge yourself against the best in the world,” said Elgar.

“Bumrah is a world-class bowler and he deserves the Man of the Series.

“Glad I don’t have to face these guys again,” he added laughing.

Elgar understandably quite emotional — his opening partner Aiden Markram dedicated his swashbuckling century in the second innings to him — said his career had given him many moments to look back on fondly.

“Bit of a journey and amazing memories with the baggy green, so special…,” said Elgar, who scored 14 centuries with a highest score of 199 runs against Bangladesh.

Elgar had been hugged by Virat Kohli and other Indian players after he was out for 12 in his final innings on Wednesday.

On Thursday they made their respect for him crystal clear by presenting him with a shirt signed by all the squad.

“Such an important player for South Africa,” said Indian captain Rohit Sharma .

“Very, very gritty and his wicket — we spoke about how we want to get him out quickly.

“We appreciate what he has done for South Africa.

“Brilliant career — best wishes ahead,” added Rohit.

(With inputs from AFP)









Source link