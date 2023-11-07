মঙ্গলবার , ৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২২শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Sri Lanka court restores sacked cricket board | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৭, ২০২৩ ১:৪৬ অপরাহ্ণ
1699343187 photo



msid 105033070,imgsize 196496

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeal has made a significant decision by quashing the sports minister‘s recent move to dismiss the country’s cricket board and restore the expelled officials pending a full hearing.
The decision follows a petition by the board’s president, Shammi Silva, challenging the action taken by minister Roshan Ranasinghe, who had disbanded the Sri Lanka Cricket board and appointed an interim committee.
“The restoring of the board is for two weeks, when the court will hear the case again,” confirmed a court official.Board officials have reported that Shammi Silva is set to return to his role, backed by a court order that prevents the interim committee, led by former skipper Arjuna Ranatunga, from continuing to operate.
Additionally, the government has established a cabinet committee to address “outstanding issues” within the cricket board.

Minister Ranasinghe’s decision to disband the cricket board came in the wake of a humiliating defeat by India at the World Cup. His decision was rooted in ongoing disputes with Sri Lanka Cricket, which is regarded as the wealthiest sports organisation on the financially challenged island, and allegations of widespread corruption within the board.

Arjuna Ranatunga, Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup-winning skipper, who assumed the role as head of the interim committee, had pledged to reform the board and rebuild the national cricket team. He had expressed a strong desire to change the image of Sri Lanka Cricket, which he described as “the most corrupt institution in the country.”
The Court of Appeal’s decision has significant implications for the future of Sri Lankan cricket, with a focus on addressing the administrative and governance issues that have plagued the sport in the country.
(With inputs from AFP)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

043674f5 2ea9 4f79 be71 01a58695d50e
চুয়ডাঙ্গা অসহায় নারী ও মেধাবি শিক্ষার্থীদের মাঝে সেলাইমেশিন বাইসাইকেল বিতরন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm CTG Road Accident Photo 07 11 2023 800x420
বাসের ধাক্কায় দুমড়ে-মুচড়ে গেল অটোরিকশা, ৭ যাত্রীর সবাই নিহত
বাংলাদেশ
1699343187 photo
Sri Lanka court restores sacked cricket board | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Belli Ful Bell Flower 169934257116x9
Health Tips for Insomnia: অনিদ্রা থেকে বুকে বসা কফের কষ্ট, অনাদরের এই ফুল প্রাণে বাঁচাবে আপনাকে! জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
NEWS 5 800x416

‘এখন পড়ালেখা হয় না, পরীক্ষার আগে ক্র্যাশ প্রোগ্রাম হয়’

 ccs ecommerce ecommerce barta

পেমেন্ট গেটওয়েতে আটকা টাকা ফেরত দিতে সিসিএস এর লিগ্যাল নোটিশ

 wrap

The Kashmir Files Screened in Jammu, Sonakshi Sinha Responds to Wedding Rumours With Salman Khan

 wm Rijvi Photo 02 05 2022

ভয়ংকর দুর্ভোগে পড়েছে ঘরমুখো মানুষ: রিজভী

 wm SUICIDE MAN 800x416

আত্মহত্যা করেছিলেন বড় ভাই, ৮ বছর পর ছোট ভাইয়েরও আত্মহনন

 New Project 4 13

Sourav Ganguly : সৌরভের ইচ্ছে ছিল সৃজিতই পরিচালনা করুন তাঁর বায়োপিক, জানালেন পরিচালক

 1642825267 photo

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Rishabh Pant turning potential into all-format consistency | Cricket News

 global ins 1

গ্লোবাল ইন্স্যুরেন্সের প্রথম প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 3 127

এই শর্ত মানলেই পোশাক খুলে, উতলা যৌনমুদ্রায় ধরা দেবেন এরিকা ফার্নান্ডেজ

 6 14

এনভয় টেক্সটাইলের জায়গা ক্রয়ের সিদ্ধান্ত – Corporate Sangbad