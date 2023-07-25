মঙ্গলবার , ২৫ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১০ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Srikanth, Prannoy enter Japan Open pre-quarters; Aakarshi knocked out | Badminton News

জুলাই ২৫, ২০২৩ ৪:৪২ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy made great starts in the men’s singles competition at the BWF Japan Open, advancing to the pre-quarterfinals.

Srikanth displayed great form as he defeated Chou Tien-Chen from Taiwan with a convincing score of 21-13, 21-13. Similarly, Prannoy showcased his skill and prowess, securing a comfortable victory against Li Shifeng of China with a score of 21-17, 21-13, advancing to the Round of 16.
The tournament is being held at the prestigious Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo.

However, the women’s singles saw disappointment for Indian player Aakarshi Kashyap, who faced a tough opponent in Akane Yamaguchi from Japan in her debut match.

Despite putting up a fight, Aakarshi couldn’t overcome Yamaguchi’s formidable performance and was defeated with a scoreline of 17-21, 17-21.
Srikanth and Prannoy are set to face each other in the next round of the men’s singles competition.
In women’s doubles, the pair of Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand engaged in a battle against the Japanese duo of Sayaka Hobara and Suizu. Despite losing the opening game, the Indians prevailed 11-21, 21-15, 21-14 to enter the pre-quarters.
In the mixed doubles category, the Promoted from Reserves (PFR) Indian pair of Rohan Kapoor and Nelakurihi Sikki Reddy failed to make the most of their opportunity, as despite winning the opening game, they were taken out by the Taiwanese duo of Ye Hong-wei and Lee Chia-hsin 21-18, 9-21, 18-21.
