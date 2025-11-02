রবিবার, ০২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৩৮ অপরাহ্ন
SRK turns 60: Gautam Gambhir's heartfelt birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan – 'Brightest star in our lives!' | Off the field News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Shah Rukh Khan and Gautam Gambhir (X Photo)

NEW DELHI: India head coach Gautam Gambhir took a moment away from cricket duties to pen a touching birthday note for Bollywood icon and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, as the superstar turned 60 on Sunday. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Their bond runs deep — Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 and later returned as a mentor to win for the third time in 2024, has long shared mutual admiration and respect with the franchise’s charismatic owner.Taking to X, Gambhir posted a photo with SRK and wrote: “Birthday greetings to the brightest star shining in our lives! His success is second only to his humility & grace! Lots of love @iamsrk.”

Gambhir & SRK

The message quickly went viral, earning love from cricket and cinema fans alike. The duo’s camaraderie has been well-documented, with Shah Rukh often crediting Gambhir for transforming KKR into a championship team.Meanwhile, the “King of Hearts” celebrated his milestone birthday in trademark style — with an #AskSRK session that set social media ablaze. The actor, known for his wit, warmth, and humility, responded to fans’ quirky questions with the same disarming charm that’s made him India’s most beloved superstar.To one fan asking for a room in Mannat, SRK quipped: “Mannat mein toh mere paas bhi room nahi hai aaj kal… bhaade pe reh raha hoon!!”When asked why he doesn’t make “more intelligent movies,” SRK replied with characteristic grace: “I am not an intelligence agent; I am a peddler of love and entertainment.”Across India, fans turned his 60th birthday into a festival, lighting candles outside Mannat, organizing screenings, and flooding social media with tributes.





Source link

