Ssshhhh…! When Suresh Raina silenced Pakistan fans | Cricket News

সেপ্টেম্বর ১৬, ২০২৪ ২:৩৫ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: The rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket is unparalleled, captivating fans worldwide whenever these two nations clash on the field.
One memorable incident occurred during the ICC T20 World Cup 2012, when former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina silenced Pakistani supporters in his own unique way.
In a Super 8s encounter at the jam-packed R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Pakistan batted first but struggled against India’s bowling attack.
Lakshmipathy Balaji and R Ashwin were the standout performers, taking three and two wickets respectively. Pakistan’s innings lacked substantial partnerships, with only Shoaib Malik managing a top score of 28.

The crucial moment came when Pakistan’s captain, Mohammad Hafeez, was caught behind off Virat Kohli’s bowling for 15.
After Hafeez’s wicket, Umar Akmal provided some resistance, scoring a quick-fire 21 off 18 balls.
When he hit Irfan Pathan for a massive six over midwicket, the Pakistani fans erupted in chants of “Pakistan! Pakistan!”.
However, their celebration was short-lived.
As Ashwin came into the attack, MS Dhoni strategically placed Suresh Raina at the midwicket region.
Umar attempted another big shot off Ashwin but miscued it, and Raina took a fantastic catch.
In a moment of triumph, Raina cupped his ear towards the crowd, implying that he couldn’t hear their cheers anymore.
WATCH:

Umar, visibly frustrated, walked back to the pavilion as Pakistan were bowled out for a modest 128 in 19.4 overs.
In response, India’s chase was led by a brilliant unbeaten knock of 78 off 61 balls from Virat Kohli. With support from Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh, India comfortably reached the target in just 17 overs, securing an 8-wicket victory.
Despite the win, India finished third in the Super 8s and did not progress to the semifinals of the tournament.





