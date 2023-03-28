Steve Smith returns to IPL but not as a player | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The speculations were doing the rounds about Australia’s Steve Smith role in IPL 2023 after he surprised everyone on Monday by posting a video on social media about his return to the tournament.“Namaste India. I have got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India,” Smith said in a video message posted on his Twitter account.

But the mystery behind his return ended with the tournament’s broadcaster announcing on Tuesday that Smith will make debut as a commentator at the upcoming Indian Premier League.

“Steve Smith has joined the expert panel for the marquee tournament. Smith will be making his broadcast debut with Star Sports, adding his invaluable insights and expertise to Star Sports’ already impressive roster of panelists,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

The 16th edition of the cash-rich Twenty20 extravaganza begins Friday in Ahmedabad, with 10 teams and a host of global stars in attendance for the eight-week tournament.

taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Smith’s post sparked speculation he might return to the tournament as a player.

The video drew considerable mirth on social media for Smith’s robot-like performance in the 15-second clip, during which he didn’t blink.

“DON’T blink if you’re being held at gunpoint,” one Twitter user quipped.

Another fan advised Smith, who recently led Australia in two Tests and three one-day internationals in India, to use his bat and not the microphone on his Indian return.

Smith last played for the Delhi Capitals in the lucrative IPL in 2021 before he went unsold in the auction for the following season.

The star batsman kept himself out of this season’s mini-auction in December but can be picked up as an injury replacement by any team.

(With AFP Inputs)